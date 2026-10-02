Pedro Porro could be enticed to join Barcelona

Barcelona have received a substantial boost in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro.

According to a report by Football Insider, Pedro Porro remains on Barcelona’s wishlist despite recently committing his future to Tottenham, with the Spanish giants potentially offering the wing-back an attractive route back to his home country.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract with Spurs in June, extending his deal until 2031, with the club also holding an option to add another year. However, Tottenham’s difficult start to the season could create uncertainty over Porro’s future.

Spurs are winless and without a point in their opening five Premier League matches after finishing 17th in each of the previous two campaigns, and another season without European football could make it harder for the club to retain their top players.

Porro is among those who could attract significant interest if Tottenham’s situation fails to improve. Barcelona are expected to be an appealing destination for the Spain international.

Why do Barcelona need another right-back?

The Catalan giants have a potential opening at right-back despite possessing several options in the position. Jules Kounde has been the club’s preferred choice on the right in recent seasons, while Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart can also operate there.

Both Cancelo and Espart have frequently been used at left-back, however, leaving Barcelona without a specialist right-back to rival Kounde. Porro could therefore offer a specialist option in the position while also giving Hansi Flick greater flexibility with his defensive setup.

The Tottenham defender could compete with Kounde for the right-back role, potentially allowing the Frenchman to spend more time at centre-back, where he has traditionally preferred to play.

The prospect of regular European football could also make Barcelona an attractive destination for Porro if the North London club fail to qualify again. Having said that, the Catalan giants are not the only club that could show interest should the defender become available.

Tottenham’s decision to renew Porro’s contract was partly designed to protect their position amid growing interest from clubs across Europe. The long-term deal means Spurs remain in a strong position to determine his future and would not be forced into a sale, yet departure remains possible if results do not improve.