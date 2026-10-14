Real Madrid looking to steal a march on Barcelona in Pedro Porro race.

Pedro Porro is attracting significant interest from La Liga, with Real Madrid joining the race to sign him.

According to Cadena SER, Pedro Porro’s future at Tottenham Hotspur has suddenly become a subject of growing interest in Spain, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid keeping tabs on the right-back despite his recent contract extension.

The Spain international, who signed for the club in 2023 for €45 million after an initial loan deal, renewed his Tottenham deal until 2031 this summer, but he is considering a return to La Liga. Barcelona have already sounded out his representatives about a possible move in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also assessing whether to revive their long-standing interest. Porro’s preference currently appears to be Barcelona, but the situation could change if Real Madrid decide to make a serious approach.

Barcelona move complicated by Real Madrid interest

Barcelona have emerged as the early favourites for Porro, with his relationship with Lamine Yamal viewed as another potential attraction. The pair developed an impressive understanding while playing together for Spain at the World Cup, making the Tottenham full-back an appealing option for the Catalan club.

Barcelona are understood to have made enquiries about his availability, although any agreement would be complicated by Tottenham’s position. Spurs have little reason to sell a player they only recently tied down to a long-term contract.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have previous history with Porro. The Spanish giants considered the defender before eventually turning their attention elsewhere, and his name was reportedly in the frame before Denzel Dumfries arrived following Dani Carvajal’s departure. The Madrid club could now reconsider that stance if concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performances at right-back persist.

Tottenham situation could influence Porro

Porro’s desire to return to Spain is reportedly linked partly to Tottenham’s difficult spell of form. The defender is concerned that the club’s struggles could affect his position with the national team, particularly after establishing himself as an important player for Luis de la Fuente.

That makes regular high-level football increasingly important, especially with the next major international tournament approaching. A move away from North London would therefore not necessarily be about money or dissatisfaction with life in England. For Porro, it could be about protecting his place with Spain and finding a club capable of competing for major honours.

Barcelona currently appear to have the advantage, but Real Madrid are capable of changing this race very quickly. Porro is an interesting fit for both clubs. The former could benefit enormously from his attacking instincts and his understanding with Yamal. The Spaniard is aggressive from deep, delivers quality into the final third and is comfortable operating high up the pitch.

For Real Madrid, the attraction is slightly different, as their uncertainty at right-back means Porro could provide a more natural balance between defensive responsibility and attacking ambition. If Alexander-Arnold fails to convince, the Spanish international would suddenly look like a very logical alternative.

The biggest question is whether Tottenham would actually entertain a sale after handing him a new contract until 2031. If Porro genuinely wants to return to Spain, though, Barcelona may have to move quickly. Real Madrid’s involvement could turn a seemingly straightforward Barcelona move into a major transfer battle.