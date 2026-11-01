Alex Freeman open to Manchester City move as interest expressed

Manchester City have received a boost in pursuit of Villarreal defensive sensation Alex Freeman.

Manchester City are interested in the services of Villarreal defender Alex Freeman, who is reportedly open to a move to the Etihad in January. According to Football Insider, City have registered interest in the 22-year-old as Enzo Maresca looks for reinforcement at right-back.

Several other Premier League sides are also monitoring the United States international following his impressive rise in La Liga, with recent reports linking him with Tottenham Hotspur. Maresca is assessing his options at right-back ahead of the January transfer window.

Matheus Nunes remains his preferred choice in the position, while Rico Lewis and Abdukodir Khusanov can also be deployed there. However, the former reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Etihad, thereby increasing the need for a specialist right-back.

However, the manager is not certain about either of them being the solution in the long run. As a result, they are looking at Freeman. Standing at six foot two inches, the American is a modern full-back who combines defensive versatility with the ability to operate in central defence when required.

Why Manchester City want Freeman in January

Freeman’s experience as a natural full-back could address a tactical gap in Enzo Maresca’s squad, with Nunes currently filling the role despite being a midfielder, while Lewis and Khusanov remain alternative options.

Manchester City have struggled to replace Kyle Walker, but Freeman could finally provide stability at right-back. Since joining Villarreal at the beginning of 2026, the 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, including 14 outings this season.

Freeman’s versatility is another potential advantage, as he can feature anywhere at the back. Nevertheless, his preferred position remains on the right side of the defence, where he has become Villarreal’s first-choice option in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The USMNT international’s rise has been particularly rapid. After making a name for himself at Orlando City, he progressed into an established international and earned a prominent role for the United States at the World Cup.

He further enhanced his reputation by scoring in the USA’s 2-0 group-stage victory over Australia, demonstrating his ability to contribute at the highest level. Manchester City are now among the clubs interested in securing his services, and his reported willingness to consider a move to the Etihad could strengthen their position ahead of January.

However, competition from other Premier League clubs and Villarreal’s stance on losing an important defender could complicate negotiations. City must also determine whether Freeman is the right fit for Maresca’s immediate requirements.