AC Milan, Inter Milan make approach for Diogo Dalot move

AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in signing 27-year-old Portuguese international Diogo Dalot from Manchester United.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Diogo Dalot is also the subject of interest from Juventus. All three Serie A clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a versatile full-back, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Manchester United defender.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus have submitted enquiries over a possible move, with clubs outside Italy also interested in securing his services. The report adds that Dalot could “consider an exit himself in the summer of 2027” if Manchester United fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Diogo Dalot and his journey so far

Diogo Dalot has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Manchester United from FC Porto in a deal worth £19 million in July 2018. Back then, Jose Mourinho hailed the then-teenager as one of “the best full-backs in Europe in his age group” and immediately increased the hype surrounding him. However, the Portuguese international had to bide his time before proving his compatriot right, requiring a loan move to AC Milan before becoming a regular.

The 27-year-old has made over 250 appearances for Manchester United thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 20 assists. Dalot remains a mainstay at the back for the Red Devils this term despite their struggles, accumulating 739 minutes of game time in ten outings. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile European clubs, particularly from Serie A.

Serie A adventure on the horizon?

Diogo Dalot has previously been linked with Inter Milan. The Serie A champions’ interest makes sense, as Djed Spence is the only specialist right-sided wing-back in Cristian Chivu’s squad. Dalot, with his previous experience of Serie A football, movement, and defensive acumen, is a credible option for Inter Milan.

As for AC Milan, the Manchester United defender has fond memories from his time on loan at San Siro. The former FC Porto prospect is also accustomed to Ruben Amorim’s system and gives the manager the option of playing on both flanks. That versatility and familiarity make him an appealing target for AC Milan.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are likely to sanction Dalot’s sale next year. With Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Dalot could consider an exit himself, and Manchester United open to a sale, a Serie A return remains a possibility should the clubs agree terms.