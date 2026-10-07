Manchester United increasingly open to Diogo Dalot exit next year

Manchester United are very likely to open the exit doors for full-back Diogo Dalot next year.

Manchester United are increasingly open to allowing Diogo Dalot to leave next year as they prepare for a major defensive overhaul, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Portugal international remains an important member of Michael Carrick’s squad and has started all but one of Manchester United’s Premier League games so far this season. However, his inconsistent performances have cast doubt over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are not actively looking to sell Dalot at this stage, particularly given their lack of depth at the back. However, the club are understood to be willing to listen to offers if the right proposal arrives, with plans already being put in place for significant defensive investment in 2027.

Dalot joined Manchester United from FC Porto for £19 million in 2018 and has developed into an established first-team player. The 27-year-old has now made 252 appearances for the club, contributing towards 30 goals. However, his performances remain inconsistent, limiting his claim to an undisputed long-term role.

With Dalot entering the final two years of his contract, Manchester United could view his sale as an opportunity to generate funds for new arrivals. The club are expected to spend heavily on defensive reinforcements in 2027, and cashing in on an established player could help finance upgrades in key positions.

Manchester United to revamp their defence

Manchester United’s plans are also being shaped by their failure to strengthen the backline during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just one of their opening five Premier League matches, and defensive weaknesses remain a major concern.

A new left-back and centre-back are currently among their priorities ahead of the January transfer window, although Manchester United could decide to delay some of their bigger moves until next summer. Dalot’s situation is therefore unlikely to be resolved immediately.

The club still value his versatility and experience, while the lack of alternative options means letting him leave in January would carry significant risks. However, that stance could change if United receive a substantial offer for the Portuguese defender. For now, he remains Carrick’s first-choice right-back, but Manchester United are increasingly prepared to consider bids.