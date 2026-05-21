Michael Carrick unwilling to sell Diogo Dalot to Real Madrid

Michael Carrick has told his Manchester United’s decision-makers that he wants to keep Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford amid his links with Real Madrid.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Diogo Dalot is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, with Jose Mourinho eyeing a reunion with the player who he brought to Manchester United nearly a decade ago. The Merengues are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the summer transfer window amid uncertainties surrounding Dani Carvajal’s long-term future.

However, Michael Carrick has created a stumbling block for Real Madrid. The report by TEAMtalk has revealed that the English tactician has “made it clear internally that he does not want the club to entertain any possibility” of selling Dalot in the upcoming transfer window. Interestingly, the Braga native is also a target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Diogo Dalot and his journey so far

Diogo Dalot has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester United from FC Porto in July 2018. Back then, Jose Mourinho hailed the then-teenager as one of “the best full-back in Europe in his age group” and instantly bolstered his hype. However, he had to bide his time before proving his compatriot right.

The 27-year-old has made nearly 250 appearances for Manchester United thus far while chipping in with ten goals and 20 assists. Meanwhile, Dalot’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile European clubs. Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the prospective suitors vying for the Portuguese wide player’s signature this summer.

La Liga adventure beckons?

Diogo Dalot has been on Real Madrid’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest has emerged due to Jose Mourinho’s desire to reunite with his compatriot at the Santiago Bernabeu as he prepares to rejoin Los Blancos this summer. With Dani Carvajal approaching the end of the line at Real Madrid, the Spanish giants need an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As for Barcelona, the Catalan giants also hold a long-standing interest in Dalot. Jules Kounde has been exemplary as a right-back, even though he is primarily a centre-back. However, the newly-crowned La Liga champions do not have a top-class alternative to the Frenchman unless they seal a permanent deal for Joao Cancelo. Dalot is thus an option worth considering for Barcelona.

Carrick’s resolve, however, leaves Real Madrid and Barcelona to explore alternative targets. While the opportunity to join three of Europe’s biggest clubs can appeal to most elite players, Dalot has remained committed to Manchester United, and the manager’s unwillingness to negotiate ensures the Portuguese international remains at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.