Jose Mourinho wants defensive reinforcements as Real Madrid want Diogo Dalot

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot ahead of the next season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Diogo Dalot at Real Madrid. He has asked the Spanish club to sign the Portuguese full-back this summer, as he looks to reinforce their defence. His versatility and competitive maturity are major reasons why the 63-year-old is after him.

Dalot made the move to Manchester United in the summer of 2018 from FC Porto. While he struggled for game time in the initial years, the 27-year-old eventually managed to establish himself as a key figure in the team. In the ongoing campaign, he has been involved in 36 matches and has contributed towards four goals.

While he prefers playing as a right-back, the Portuguese international is fully capable of featuring on the left flank. He can be deployed as a wing-back as well as in the heart of the defence. His versatility is one of the major reasons why Real Madrid are after him heading into the new season.

Real Madrid plot a raid on Manchester United

With Dani Carvajal leaving the club at the end of the season, Los Blancos do seek more quality at right-back. They want someone who can compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final third. Mourinho wants more competition at the back; as a result, they are looking for someone who can feature anywhere at the back and compete for a place in the starting XI.

Having worked with Dalot at Old Trafford, the Portuguese manager is well aware of his true potential, and he now wants him at his disposal at Santiago Bernabeu. Mourinho has often praised his work rate and discipline, and it is quite clear why he is pushing to have him in his squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reluctant to let him leave, and with his contract running until 2028, they are not under immediate pressure to sell. However, the report suggests an offer of around €40 million could do the job. The finances won’t be a problem for Real Madrid, and they can surely tempt the 27-year-old.