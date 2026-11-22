Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are increasingly unlikely to sign 31-year-old English playmaker in a Bosman move next summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Jack Grealish is poised to leave Manchester City as a free agent after his contract expires next summer. However, despite his potential availability for a bargain move, the 31-year-old is not an option for Celtic ahead of next summer.

Per Pete O’Rourke, while Martin O’Neill wants Celtic to back him in the winter transfer window and then next summer, Grealish will not be within the Scottish club’s reach “due to the finances involved” in securing the Englishman’s services.

Jack Grealish and his career rollercoaster

Jack Grealish has experienced mixed fortunes since beginning his association with Everton last year. While an excellent loan stint in the 2025/26 season did nothing to revive his Manchester City career, he has made progress at the Merseyside club. Speaking of his time at the Etihad, the 31-year-old struggled to make his mark for Manchester City after arriving in a big-money move from Aston Villa, managing only 17 goals and 23 assists in 159 appearances.

The Citizens were thus desperate to offload him last year, though a permanent exit did not come to fruition. However, Grealish’s loan stint at Everton was impressive, with the English international scoring two goals and providing six assists in 20 Premier League games for the Merseyside club before a foot injury prematurely ended his campaign.

The former Aston Villa captain’s exploits attracted several clubs in the summer transfer window. Aston Villa and Sunderland were among the prospective suitors reportedly vying for his signature, though he preferred to return to Everton. However, a disciplinary breach as thrown the English playmaker’s future in doubt after five Premier League outings for the Toffees this term.

What next?

The out-of-favour Manchester City attacker was a match-winner under David Moyes last season, and the Toffees have lacked the Englishman’s creative output from the flanks elsewhere in the squad. However, recent reports have claimed that Everton could terminate Grealish’s loan deal in January after handing him an internal suspension.

While that may not materialise, the Englishman is increasingly unlikely to remain at Everton beyond the 2026/27 season unless he shows disciplinary improvement. As for the links with Celtic, the Scottish champions need more quality on the flanks, and the Englishman could have been a top-notch addition to Martin O’Neill’s attack.

Meanwhile, recent reports have linked Grealish with a move to MLS, where Dean Smith is considering a reunion. With the English attacker’s options reducing, he is in limbo as he approaches the end of his contract with Manchester City and loan spell with Everton.