Charlotte FC express interest in Jack Grealish as Dean Smith eyes reunion

Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC are interested in signing Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish as Dean Smith eyes a reunion.

Jack Grealish could be offered a route out of Everton, with MLS outfit Charlotte FC interested in bringing the Manchester City midfielder to the United States. According to Football Insider, Charlotte manager Dean Smith is keen to reunite with the English international after previously working together at Aston Villa.

Smith and Grealish developed a strong relationship during their time at Villa Park, where the winger produced some of the best football of his career. The Charlotte boss is now interested in making him part of his plans as the club looks to take the next step.

However, Grealish’s wages could prove a significant obstacle. MLS regulations allow each club to have a maximum of three Designated Players earning above the annual salary threshold of $683,750 (£516,207). Charlotte currently have all three slots occupied, meaning they would need to make room on their roster before pursuing a deal.

Despite the financial complications, Grealish could be an attractive addition for the franchise. The 31-year-old remains a recognisable name in football and has previously demonstrated his ability to make a difference at the highest level.

Grealish’s time in England might be coming to an end

His current situation at Everton could also make a move abroad appealing. Grealish impressed during his loan spell on Merseyside last season, contributing towards eight goals in 22 appearances before a foot injury ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

David Moyes pushed to bring him back from Manchester City during the final phase of the summer window, but his second stint has been considerably less successful. The midfielder has struggled to reproduce his earlier performances and has recently been left out of the squad following disciplinary issues, including an unauthorised absence from training.

He has featured in just six games for Everton this season. He has no goal contributions and was left out of their squad in their last four matches. Grealish doesn’t have a future at City either. With his contract running out next summer, his departure is almost certain.

Smith, who has been in charge at Charlotte since December 2023, knows exactly what Grealish can offer. The pair worked together at Aston Villa between 2018 and 2021, with the winger recording 23 goals and 27 assists across 90 appearances.

A reunion could give Grealish the fresh start he needs, while Charlotte would acquire a player capable of making a major impact in MLS. While the Toffees have suggested they will reintegrate him into the team, they might as well be open to his departure in the winter window.