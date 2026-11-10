Everton rule out Jack Grealish loan termination as David Moyes intervenes.

Everton have no plans to terminate Jack Grealish’s loan spell despite his recent disciplinary problems, with sources insisting David Moyes remains willing to bring the experienced winger back into his plans.

The 31-year-old has missed Everton’s last four matches, although illness was responsible for his initial absence before disciplinary issues kept him out of the squad. His situation has generated speculation that the Toffees could send him back to Manchester City in January.

However, Everton have privately reminded Grealish of his responsibilities and expect him to respond positively during training over the international break as per TEAMtalk.

Moyes wants a reaction from the England international

Grealish will return to training with the first-team group at Finch Farm as he attempts to earn his way back into the squad for Everton’s trip to Brentford on November 23. The club have already seen what the winger can provide when he is performing at his best. He registered eight goal contributions in 22 appearances last season and became an important creative outlet for Moyes.

Former Everton defender Michael Ball believes the manager should consider changing Grealish’s role to maximise his influence. Ball has suggested using the 39-cap England international as a No.10 rather than keeping him predominantly on the wing. The former midfielder believes Grealish was particularly effective at Aston Villa when moving into central areas and finding spaces between opposition defenders.

That could give Everton another way of unlocking stubborn defences while allowing Grealish to use his close control and ability to attract multiple defenders.

Grealish must earn his opportunity again

Ball has also warned that Grealish cannot simply expect to walk back into the starting XI. Everton have won three matches without him, while younger players including Tyrique George and Tyler Dibling have taken advantage of the opportunities created by his absence. That competition could ultimately benefit the team, but Grealish now has to demonstrate that he can offer something those players cannot.

His attacking output remains an obvious area for improvement. Everton need him to produce goals and assists rather than simply control possession and attract defenders. The club therefore appear willing to give him another chance, but the responsibility now lies with the player to convince Moyes that he deserves it.

Everton are right not to rush into terminating Grealish’s loan and while ending him back to Manchester City would solve the immediate disciplinary issue but could also leave Moyes without one of his most naturally creative players. The bigger question is whether Grealish can respond professionally. His talent has never been seriously questioned, but Everton need consistency and end product from a player with his experience.

Ball’s suggestion of using him centrally deserves consideration. Grealish has historically looked most dangerous when given freedom to drift inside, where his close control and ability to draw defenders can create space for teammates.

However, the winger cannot rely on his reputation. The emergence of George and Dibling means Everton now have genuine alternatives, and that should make Grealish’s return something he earns rather than something he is handed. If Moyes can get the right response from him, keeping Grealish involved could still prove valuable for Everton.