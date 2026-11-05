Everton could cancel Jack Grealish deal in January after disciplinary violation

Everton could contemplate sending Jack Grealish back to Manchester City in January by cancelling his contract after the disciplinary breach.

According to Football Insider, Jack Grealish could return to Manchester City if Everton deem his disciplinary breach a reason to terminate his contract. The loanee has missed the last two games for off-field issues, with the Toffees likely to make a decision on his immediate future, as a return to the Etihad could be on the cards.

Jack Grealish had a modest season on loan with Everton the last time out, and only a serious injury earlier in 2026 prevented him from completing the season. David Moyes wanted to bring the attacker on board permanently, although the club chiefs were not willing to sanction a big-money transfer.

Instead, the Toffees found another opportunity to sign Grealish on loan in the summer of 2026, with the attacker steadily regaining his fitness and match sharpness following that serious injury. However, Grealish has been the subject of discussions in the media following some off-field issues of late.

Everton suspended Grealish following a disciplinary breach, which has seen the English attacker miss the last two games. Those matches resulted in wins for the Toffees, both against Newcastle United, first in the EFL Cup and then in the Premier League, as further reports have stated his Everton teammates are raging in the background due to his behaviour.

Everton ponder contract termination

Grealish had harboured hopes of signing for Everton permanently once he becomes a free agent, although now that could become troublesome. There are many other teams angling for the attacker when his Manchester City contract expires next summer, with the Toffees deemed to be the favourites to land his signature.

However, owing to the recent disciplinary breach, Everton could ponder terminating his contract halfway through the loan spell and sending Grealish back to Manchester City in January. It would be a huge call, as far as such a decision is concerned, which will bring further scrutiny on the player’s character and professionalism.

While Grealish has no future at Manchester City, the club may be forced to welcome him back should the Toffees go through with the idea of cancelling his contract. Whether the disciplinary breach is severe enough to warrant such an outcome remains the question, as his future could be clearer in the coming days, while all eyes will be on Moyes’ selection and Grealish’s inclusion in the game against Coventry soon.