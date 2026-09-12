Jack Grealish unlikely to play for Manchester City again

Jack Grealish will not play for Manchester City again after rejoining Everton on a season-long loan deal this past summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Jack Grealish had already entered the final year of his contract with Manchester City. So, after rejoining Everton on a season-long loan deal without signing an extension at the Etihad, he is poised to leave the Citizens as a free agent next summer.

O’Rourke said, “Grealish really enjoyed his first loan spell at Everton until it was cut short by injury, and obviously he’s returned to the Toffees on loan for another season. He’ll be keen to get as many minutes under his belt as possible after that frustrating injury last season. Look, his time at City is finished. His contract expires in the summer, and I think City are planning for life without Grealish, as they have done, probably, for the last 18 months or so.”

Jack Grealish and his revival

Jack Grealish has resurrected his plummeting fortunes after a solid loan spell with Everton, though it did nothing to revive his Manchester City career. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the 31-year-old struggled to make his mark for Manchester City after arriving in a big-money move from Aston Villa, managing only 17 goals and 23 assists in 159 appearances.

The Citizens were thus desperate to offload him last year, though a permanent exit did not see materialise. However, Grealish’s loan stint at Everton was impressive, with the English international scoring two goals and providing six assists in 20 Premier League games for the Merseyside club before a foot injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Nevertheless, the former Aston Villa captain’s exploits have been good enough for several clubs to pursue his signature in the summer transfer window. Aston Villa and Sunderland were among the prospective suitors reportedly vying for his signature, though he preferred to return to Everton.

Another loan spell with Everton has begun

Everton’s interest in Jack Grealish was understandable. The out-of-favour Manchester City attacker was a match-winner under David Moyes, and the Toffees lacked the Englishman’s creative output from the flanks elsewhere in the squad, even if they kept Iliman Ndiaye. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was thus overburdened by creative responsibilities in the advanced areas.

Additionally, the Merseyside club lacked depth on the flanks, given Iliman Ndiaye’s proposed move to Manchester City. So, Grealish’s return on another loan deal aligns with Everton’s immediate needs in the final third.

Grealish recently commented on his future, insisting he wanted to focus on playing well. He said, “I don’t know, honestly. I’ll just have to wait and see what happens. I just want to be enjoying myself, and that’s the main thing at the moment.” With Manchester City declining to extend his contract, a departure as a free agent next summer is now certain.