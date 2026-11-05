Everton vs Coventry City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Everton vs Coventry City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Friday will feature two teams on different trajectories aiming to build on their wins in Gameweek 9.

Everton’s back-to-back victories over Newcastle United have changed the feel around this fixture. They followed a commanding 3-1 EFL Cup win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 1-0 league victory at St. James’ Park, where Thierno Barry scored the decisive goal. Coventry City, on the other hand, arrive after a 3-1 home win over Sunderland that lifted them to 16th.

So, this is a battle with Everton trying to protect momentum towards climbing in the European places and Coventry attempting to make their recovery durable to remain clear of the drop zone. For David Moyes’s side, the match is important without being a win-or-nothing occasion. They sit seventh, with Bournemouth only one point behind.

So, dropping points would slow the progress made under David Moyes but would not undo the improvement. The twin wins over Newcastle have given the squad confidence and strengthened Moyes’s position, while the latest league success offered proof that Everton can protect a narrow advantage. They carry a more settled direction into this game, but their recent league sequence before that win had included two defeats and a draw.

Coventry, meanwhile, need the points for a more immediate reason. Their win over Sunderland moved them two points clear of the relegation zone, but the Sky Blues remain close enough to danger that another defeat would quickly pull the pressure back.

Frank Lampard’s rebuilding side showed a better response at home, including four changes to the starting team, and Jack Rudoni has become a useful scoring reference after finding the net in three of his last four league appearances. The challenge now is different. They must show that the Sunderland result can travel, while accepting that a draw would still serve their position.

Team News: The likely teams after two different kinds of progress

Everton have a fully-fit squad for the game vs Coventry City, though Jack Grealish remains unavailable due to an internal suspension that has left his teammates unhappy due to his conduct. Jordan Pickford should continue behind the regular defensive group of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Maitland-Niles is the less certain of those calls, with Jake O’Brien an alternative if David Moyes zeroes in on a more defensive pick. Tarkowski has started all nine Premier League games, adding one goal and one assist, while Branthwaite has started eight times and carries a 7.17 average rating. Mykolenko’s recent level has been strong, and his selection matters because Everton need a reliable defender on the side where Coventry can release Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

As for the midfield unit, James Garner and Harrison Armstrong should form the double pivot. Garner has made eight starts, supplied eight key passes and is the player most naturally positioned to protect the centre, while Armstrong has played 790 minutes and contributed one assist.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall starts ahead of them as the advanced midfielder; he has nine starts, two goals, 21 key passes and eight big chances created. Thierno Barry should lead the line after starting every match, scoring four times and putting 13 of 30 shots on target. Finally, Tyrique George is expected to take the left attacking role, with Merlin Rohl on the right.

That leaves Everton in the familiar 4-2-3-1, the system they have used in their last four Premier League outings. The structure keeps two midfielders behind Dewsbury-Hall and allows the wide players to support Barry without abandoning the back four.

Probable Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Probable Coventry City Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Torp; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Cherif

Coventry are without Haji Wright because of a hamstring injury and Aurele Amenda because of a calf injury. Wright’s absence leaves Sidiki Cherif as the lone-striker reference, while Amenda’s absence reduces the central-defensive depth behind the chosen back four. Josh Eccles (ankle) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) have resumed training, but Friday’s game is likely to come too soon for them.

Carl Rushworth is an automatic pick in goal, with Milan van Ewijk, Stephen Mfuni, Ethan Pinnock, and Jay Dasilva lining up in front of him. As for the midfield unit, Victor Torp and Caleb Yirenkyi should hold the midfield base, with Matt Grimes missing out again. Jack Rudoni will start between them and Sidiki Cherif.

Rudoni has eight starts, three goals, 14 key passes, and responsibility for penalties. Brandon Thomas-Asante is the left-sided outlet after five starts and two assists, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is expected on the right. Sakamoto has three starts and one goal, but Coventry will need more from that side if their direct attacks are to reach the striker. The away side also retain their 4-2-3-1, the shape used in recent outings.

Tactics: Everton’s central control vs Coventry’s direct escape route

Everton’s 4-2-3-1 setup is designed to keep the double pivot connected to the defence while giving Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall room to operate behind Thierno Barry. They do not need to dominate every phase to make the system work. The Toffees average 45% of the ball per match and Coventry City have 35%, either side of the 49.5% league-typical figure.

That gap explains why the home side can be the more territorial team without becoming a possession-heavy outfit. Meanwhile, Coventry are comfortable allowing the opponent to have more of the match. Everton’s wider habits support that controlled approach. They produce 19 crosses per match against a league typical 16, and take 15 shots against the typical 13.

Their attacks are therefore more likely to move outside and finish with a delivery or a shot than to depend entirely on slow combinations through the centre. James Garner’s position gives them protection when full-backs advance, while Dewsbury-Hall is the player expected to turn that territorial advantage into chances around the edge of the penalty area.

Coventry’s shape is built for a different problem. The two central midfielders protect the middle, the wide players provide an exit, and Sidiki Cherif gives the first forward pass somewhere to go. Coventry play 63 long balls per match compared with Everton’s 50, with the league-typical figure at 49.5.

That is not a promise of quality, but it is a clear sign that Frank Lampard’s charges are more willing to bypass midfield and compete for the next ball. Their route out will depend on Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva getting high enough to support the wide attacks without leaving the back four exposed.

Both teams can pursue a win while still accepting a draw. So, neither is likely to turn the opening phase into an uncontrolled chase. Everton should press the match forward from their higher possession band but keep Garner and Harrison Armstrong behind the ball.

Coventry, on the other hand, are likely to defend patiently and take forward opportunities when Everton’s full-backs move on. The systems are identical on paper; the difference is whether the home side can keep attacks in the opponent’s half or whether the away side can turn direct balls into second phases. The main contest is Dewsbury-Hall against Rudoni.

Dewsbury-Hall is the advanced connector Everton need between midfield and Barry, and his current form makes him the more threatening attacking presence. The in-form Rudoni, who has found his way on our FPL Budget Buy tips due to his impressive goalscoring run, is Coventry’s link from the double pivot to Chérif, so he cannot simply stay high and wait for the ball.

If Dewsbury-Hall finds the space between Coventry’s midfield and defence, the visitors will be forced deeper and their controlled away plan will become harder to sustain. If Rudoni disrupts that access, Everton will struggle to manage the match through their preferred structure and may be pulled into a more open contest.

There is little cover behind the central duel if either player loses his zone. Everton’s protection rests on Garner anchoring the base, while Coventry rely on Victor Torp and Caleb Yirenkyi to prevent Rudoni from being isolated. The other important lane is Vitaliy Mykolenko against Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

The Ukrainian defender’s recent level gives Everton a good chance of containing the right-sided outlet. However, if Sakamoto escapes, Coventry can make their long game more useful and force Everton to defend facing their own goal.

Prediction: The home edge is real, but not wide enough for comfort

Everton are the more probable winners, although the confidence is medium rather than strong. David Moyes’s men have the clearer central route through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, better protection behind the advanced midfielder and a more stable platform for building on the win over Newcastle United.

Coventry City’s low-possession approach can work if their first direct ball produces a second phase. However, Everton have more ways to keep the game in the areas they prefer. The strongest case against the home side is Coventry’s ability to make the match scrappy and decisive through one transition or dead-ball moment.

Lean: Everton win

Range: 1-0/2-1/1-1

The Sky Blues’ win over Sunderland showed that they can punish a side when their direct route gains momentum, and Jack Rudoni gives them a player who can connect that pressure to the striker. Everton have also conceded more than they create in expected-goal terms across the recent four-match window; they average 1.33 xG and 1.61 xGA.

Coventry, on the other hand, average 1.03 xG. So, their attack is not consistently productive, but one loose defensive sequence could still change the match. The prediction settles in the narrow range of 1-0, 2-1 or 1-1. Everton should have enough control to edge the result, but the away side’s compact structure and direct escape route make a low-margin game more likely than a comfortable home victory.

The late selection that could alter Everton’s width

Everton’s probable right-back choice, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, is the selection that could subtly change the match. If the manager prefers a more conservative option there, Everton may leave more of their attacking width to Merlin Rohl and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

However, if Maitland-Niles is released forward, Coventry’s left side will have to defend deeper and their direct outlet will start farther from Sidiki Cherif. That decision will not change the formation, but it can change how often Everton sustain pressure after the first attack.