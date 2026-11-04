Everton players raging with Jack Grealish, permanent move in doubt

Everton players are unhappy with Jack Grealish’s actions following a disciplinary action from Everton that has seen him miss games.

According to Football Insider, some of the Everton players have been left raging with Jack Grealish’s behaviour, which led to a recent disciplinary action from the club. While his teammates were left unhappy with his actions, there are big questions raised over his long-term prospects at the Merseyside club.

Jack Grealish was missing from the matchday squad last week when Everton were hosting Newcastle United in the EFL Cup clash. Later, the reasons for his absence were revealed, as the club had punished him for matters related to discipline.

David Ornstein confirmed the disciplinary action from Everton, as Grealish was not selected for the Monday night clash with Newcastle United. There’s no specific timeline detailed as to when the Manchester City misfit might return to the team and its training facilities.

When he does eventually return, there’s a prospect of facing some unhappy teammates, with some of his colleagues reportedly left raging by his actions off the pitch. While the Toffees have not suffered from his absence, he still remains a key performer for the team, and it may be a decision for the club and David Moyes to make on when he returns.

What next for Jack Grealish?

Grealish joined Everton on a second loan spell after his successful time there last season, as he is unlikely to play for Manchester City again. With his contract at the Etihad expiring in the summer, the winger had anticipated a permanent move to Merseyside, although the recent disciplinary action has cast major doubts on that prospect.

There are some teams interested in Grealish when he does become a free agent, with Everton viewed as the front-runner when the time comes. However, the ongoing disciplinary action may cast a shadow on the relationship between the two parties that could even impact a Bosman move next summer.

At the moment, all eyes will be on Grealish and how he makes his return to the Everton camp when the time comes. However, there’s no guarantee he will be considered for a permanent move, although repairing the relationship will be key, as will his performances, as the ongoing issue could even impact interest from other suitors next summer.