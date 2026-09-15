Everton set to face Premier League competition for Jack Grealish

Everton may not have a clear path towards signing Jack Grealish on a free transfer next summer, with several other top-flight sides also interested.

According to Football Insider, Jack Grealish’s future at Everton remains uncertain, as the winger could attract plenty of attention ahead of next summer. The Manchester City misfit re-signed with the Toffees on another loan deal, but several top-flight teams are continuing to monitor his long-term future.

Jack Grealish was well received when he joined Everton on loan last season, but a serious foot injury saw him miss a large portion of the second half of the campaign. Manchester City may have considered selling him after he entered the final year of his contract, but they could not find a viable solution to offload him until late in the transfer window.

Grealish is unlikely to play for Manchester City again, and his future remains a topic of discussion as he begins another loan spell with Everton. Manchester City did not extend his contract, meaning he will leave the club as a free agent next summer. Everton, however, are yet to establish a clear path towards keeping him at the club permanently.

Everton to face top-flight competition

Before Grealish rejoined Everton, several other clubs were monitoring him and attempting to sign him, including Sunderland. The Black Cats could be involved in the race again next summer when Grealish’s loan spell at Everton ends.

His former club Aston Villa were also reportedly linked with a move for Grealish, but they were unable to complete the transfer during the summer. However, given the circumstances next summer, when the Englishman will be a free agent, Unai Emery’s side are expected to try again.

Everton are currently viewed as the frontrunners, amid reports that Grealish would prefer to remain at the club for the long haul. While the Toffees are considered favourites to keep the Manchester City misfit, interest and offers from elsewhere could force the English attacker to consider other options before deciding on the best move for his future.

Hence, the future of the winger is wide open heading into next summer’s transfer window, although some valuable performances for Everton may see them make a good enough offer for his consideration.