Jack Grealish in talks to rejoin Everton amid Aston Villa links

Jack Grealish prefers rejoining Everton this summer, with talks underway between the Merseyside club and Manchester City over a late deal, despite Aston Villa’s interest.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland will not pursue a deal for Jack Grealish despite recent suggestions of the Wearside club’s interest. Meanwhile, Manchester City briefly discussed a part-exchange deal involving Iliman Ndiaye, a player they have targeted to replace Savio.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has discussed Aston Villa’s interest in Grealish, with the West Midlands club keen on re-signing him in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. However, the Englishman prefers returning for a second spell with Everton instead of rejoining Villa before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Jack Grealish and his resurgence

Jack Grealish has resurrected his stuttering fortunes after a solid loan spell with Everton. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the 30-year-old struggled to make his mark after joining Manchester City in a big-money move half a decade ago. Manchester City looked to offload him last summer, though a permanent exit did not materialise.

Grealish’s loan stint at Everton was impressive, with the English international scoring two goals and providing six assists in 20 Premier League games for the Merseyside club before a foot injury prematurely ended his campaign. Nevertheless, the former Aston Villa captain’s exploits have been good enough for Everton to consider a permanent move.

Will Grealish remain at Everton?

Everton’s long-standing interest in a permanent move for Jack Grealish is logical. The Manchester City attacker hit the ground running under David Moyes, with the former Aston Villa attacker showing glimpses of what he can do at his best with his match-winning performances. Additionally, no other Everton player can provide the creativity that he brings to the table. So, with the Merseyside club lacking quality on the flanks, they must re-sign the Englishman.

The Aston Villa links are understandable, given the Villans have seen Jadon Sancho’s loan spell end. Additionally, Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club, with a late exit understood to be on the cards. So, Grealish has emerged as a viable target, and he can hit the ground running, considering his familiarity with his boyhood team.

Reports in recent months have also suggested that Grealish is happy at the Merseyside club and is ready to extend his stay at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, with the English attacker preferring to return to Everton instead of Aston Villa, talks over a late deal should progress soon, though it remains unclear if it will be a loan move or a permanent transfer.