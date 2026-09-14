Jack Grealish wants permanent move to Everton after Aston Villa links

Jack Grealish would reportedly prefer to join Everton permanently amid links with Aston Villa ahead of next summer.

According to Football Insider, Everton are currently the best-placed club to sign Jack Grealish on a permanent basis. There has also been speculation linking the Manchester City outcast with Aston Villa. However, the Englishman is in the final year of his contract and is likely to leave as a free agent next summer.

Grealish’s future remains undecided despite his return to Everton on loan for the current season. The experienced English forward entered the final year of his contract, and the club had reportedly planned to sell him during the summer.

The 31-year-old was not short of interest, with clubs such as his former side Aston Villa monitoring his situation. However, he chose to rejoin Everton on another loan deal, meaning he is now set to become a free agent when the spell ends next summer, which does leaves plenty of options open for him to consider.

Grealish is unlikely to play for Manchester City again, meaning he will decide on his future once his loan spell at Everton concludes. He will be a free agent next summer, giving him the freedom to choose the club he believes is best suited to his career.

Everton best placed to seal Grealish deal next year

Everton are currently believed to be Grealish’s preferred destination, and should he permanently join the Merseyside club on a free transfer next summer, it would be his third season with the Toffees. However, there are other possibilities, with Aston Villa also reportedly keen to re-sign him on a free transfer.

Reports suggesting that Grealish prefers Everton could come as a blow to Aston Villa. Unai Emery could benefit from adding an experienced player such as Grealish to his squad, and his return would likely be welcomed by the Villa Park faithful.

Everton could strengthen their position by opening talks with Grealish’s representatives early and attempting to remove any doubts created by interest from other clubs. However, the final decision will depend on Grealish and how he feels as the season progresses. For now, the Toffees appear to be the favourites to sign him.