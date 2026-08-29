Manchester City keen on selling Jack Grealish as Sunderland aim to beat Everton

Sunderland are all set to rival Everton in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish in the final days of the transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester City remain open to selling Jack Grealish before the summer transfer window closes, with Sunderland emerging as a surprise contender for the England international. The Black Cats are looking to beat Everton to his signature.

Grealish has already received some minutes under manager Enzo Maresca. He played the entire second half of the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal before making a late appearance in City’s comeback against Bournemouth last weekend.

Despite those opportunities, City are still prepared to listen to offers for the 30-year-old. The club will not stand in Grealish’s way if a suitable proposal arrives, and the winger also wants to leave in search of regular first-team football.

For Manchester City, their priority remains straightforward. They are willing to sanction Grealish’s departure if their financial demands are met. His recent appearances have not necessarily changed the club’s long-term stance.

Grealish’s situation has attracted interest from several clubs, with Everton having monitored him throughout the summer following his impressive loan spell on Merseyside last season. However, Sunderland have now made a late move for the former Aston Villa captain and are looking to beat the Toffees.

Everton and Sunderland battle it out for Grealish

The Black Cats’ interest could provide an unexpected twist in the race for Grealish, although Everton remain well positioned given their previous relationship with the player.

Grealish enjoyed a productive spell at the Merseyside club last season, registering two goals and six assists in 20 Premier League appearances. The Englishman’s campaign was eventually cut short by a foot injury, but his performances were enough to convince the club that a permanent move could be worthwhile.

Everton’s hopes of bringing Grealish back could also be strengthened by Manchester City’s long-standing interest in Iliman Ndiaye. The Citizens continue to admire the Senegal international, and a potential deal involving Grealish could form part of a larger agreement between the two clubs.

The Toffees are reportedly willing to accept a £60 million offer for Ndiaye, with Grealish potentially moving in the opposite direction. Ndiaye has already rejected interest from the Saudi Pro League and remains keen to continue his career in the Premier League if he leaves Goodison Park.

That potential arrangement gives Everton an advantage, but Sunderland’s late intervention means the Merseyside club cannot afford to become complacent. The Black Cats punched above their weight last season, and they are now looking to build on it. While they have a number of options on the flanks, they are looking at Grealish as someone who can lead their attack with his experience and creativity.