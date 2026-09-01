Jack Grealish set to rejoin Everton as loan deal agreed

Out-of-favour Manchester City forward Jack Grealish is on the verge of rejoining Everton loan in a deadline-day move.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton and Manchester City have reach an agreement over a season-long loan deal for Jack Grealish. The Toffees have been scouring the market for a versatile forward in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, with the 30-year-old attacker their top target.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Grealish will undergo his medical tests with Everton on Tuesday morning before returning to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Meanwhile, David Ornstein has revealed in a report for The Athletic that the Englishman was “the subject of enquiries from multiple clubs, but Everton emerged as the only one to agree to City’s terms”.

Jack Grealish and his resurgence at Everton

Jack Grealish has revived his stuttering fortunes after a solid loan spell with Everton, though it did nothing for his Manchester City career. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the 30-year-old struggled to make his mark for Manchester City after arriving in a big-money move half a decade ago. The Citizens were thus desperate to offload him last summer, though a permanent exit did not see the light of day.

Grealish’s loan stint at Everton was impressive, with the English international scoring two goals and providing six assists in 20 Premier League games for the Merseyside club before a foot injury prematurely ended his campaign. Nevertheless, the former Aston Villa captain’s exploits have been good enough for several clubs to pursue his signature this summer.

Another loan departure beckons

Everton’s interest in Jack Grealish has been understandable. The out-of-favour Manchester City attacker has been a match-winner under David Moyes, and the Toffees lack the Englishman’s creative output from the flanks elsewhere in the squad. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is overburdened by creative responsibilities in the advanced areas.

Additionally, the Merseyside club lacked depth on the flanks, given Iliman Ndiaye’s proposed move to Manchester City. So, Grealish’s return on another loan deal aligns with Everton’s immediate needs in the attack.

Meanwhile, reports have consistently indicated that Grealish prefers a permanent move to Everton, and he has signalled his preference to remain at the Merseyside club over joining other prospective suitors. With that preference driving negotiations, Everton are now on the cusp of re-signing Grealish, with a move contingent on the completion of his Tuesday medical.