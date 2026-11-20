Manchester City are inching closer to agreeing on a new deal with key star Matheus Nunes, while fellow right-back Rico Lewis could leave in January.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are in advanced talks with Matheus Nunes over a new deal to extend his stay at the club. Meanwhile, fellow right-back and homegrown star Rico Lewis could seek an exit from the club amid his lack of game time under Enzo Maresca.

Matheus Nunes endured a mixed start to his stint with Manchester City, following his £53 million move from Wolves. The 28-year-old was initially signed as a midfielder, although Pep Guardiola later began using him as a right-back, where he has played in the last two seasons.

The Portuguese international has indeed become a top right-back in the division, and certainly the first choice in the role at Manchester City. This season, he has had his share of fitness concerns, which have allowed Abdukodir Khusanov to play more in the role, although Nunes is expected to start games when fit.

Manchester City are eager to prolong the player’s stay beyond his current terms that expire in 2028, and they had opened talks over a new deal back in the summer, as per reports. The two parties are advancing discussions over a new agreement despite the verdict of their sanctions hanging over the club. There is an indication from Nunes about prolonging his stay, and it is a matter of time before he pens a new deal.

Will Rico Lewis leave Manchester City?

While Manchester City are closing in on an agreement with Nunes to extend his deal, they are also in the market for a new right-back amid links with Valentino Livramento of Newcastle United. The Englishman is not the only name on their wishlist, with City reportedly retaining an interest in Malo Gusto, although Chelsea’s asking price might prove prohibitive.

With a new right-back expected to arrive in the near future, there is a big question mark on Rico Lewis’s future. The 21-year-old homegrown talent is expected to push for a move away from the club as per reports, amid his lack of game time, with only 102 minutes under his belt across two Premier League appearances this term.

Nottingham Forest were keen back in the summer, as per the report, while Everton also held an interest briefly. Since then, both teams have bolstered their positions in the close season, which leaves a big question mark over where Lewis’s next destination might be should he depart Manchester City.