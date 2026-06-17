Manchester City begin contract talks with Matheus Nunes

Manchester City will attempt to tie 27-year-old Portuguese international Matheus Nunes to a new long-term contract in the coming weeks.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Matheus Nunes has convinced Manchester City to hand him a new contract after his exploits in the 2025/26 season. The update has revealed that the Citizens have “opened initial conversations” with his entourage over the possibility of a contract extension.

The TEAMtalk report has suggested that the Rio de Janeiro native has “impressed club officials with both his performances and his versatility” after featuring as a right-back and a midfielder during his stint with Manchester City.

How has Matheus Nunes fared at Manchester City?

Matheus Nunes has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £53 million in August 2023. The 27-year-old had arrived at the Etihad with lofty expectations after being one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League during his stint with the Black Country outfit.

However, the Portuguese international has turned things around in the last 18 months after Pep Guardiola remodelled him as a right-back. So, Nunes featured extensively in the 2025/26 season, accumulating over 4,000 minutes of game time in 49 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with one goal and nine assists.

What next for Nunes?

With Matheus Nunes transforming his career since becoming a right-back, he has earned his spot in Portugal’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While he is preparing for his national side’s opening encounter against DR Congo this week, his future at the club level is also being worked on behind the scenes.

With Manchester City contacting the 27-year-old utility man’s entourage to discuss a new contract, discussions should ramp up soon. While the player’s current deal has two years remaining, the Citizens are one of the most proactive negotiators of renewals, with very few players reaching the final 12 months of their terms.

With Nunes establishing himself as the first-choice right-back for Manchester City, talks over a new contract should not be protracted. Nevertheless, the Portuguese international’s suitors, including Real Madrid, will wait with bated breath to see what the future holds for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder.