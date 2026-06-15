Portugal vs DR Congo: Preview and Prediction.

Portugal will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday when they face DR Congo in their opening Group K fixture in Houston.

Roberto Martinez’s side arrive at the tournament as one of the teams capable of going deep, even if there are still questions over whether they can finally turn their quality into a first-ever World Cup triumph. Congo, meanwhile, are back on the global stage after more than half a century away and will be determined to make their long-awaited return count.

With Colombia and Uzbekistan also in Group K, Portugal will be expected to take control of the section, while Congo may view their later fixtures as more realistic opportunities to collect points. Even so, World Cup openers can be unpredictable, and the Leopards will hope to make Portugal work for everything in Houston.

Portugal have long had the talent to challenge for the biggest prizes in international football, but the World Cup remains the one major trophy that has always escaped them. Their best finish came in 1966, when they ended the tournament in third place, while their most notable modern run came in 2006, when they reached the semi-finals and finished fourth.

Since then, Portugal have often threatened without fully convincing at this level. They were beaten quarter-finalists in Qatar last time out, and although they have enjoyed success elsewhere, most notably by winning Euro 2016, the World Cup continues to be the ultimate missing piece.

That is especially true for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon has already built one of the greatest careers in football history, but the World Cup is the trophy he has never managed to lift. If this is to be his final appearance at the tournament, the storyline around Portugal will inevitably be shaped by whether he can help deliver the one title still absent from his collection.

Group K looks manageable on paper, and Portugal will be favourites to top a section containing DR Congo, Colombia, and Uzbekistan, but they cannot afford to start slowly. A win in the opener would immediately settle nerves and allow Martinez to manage the rest of the group with greater control.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Portugal and Congo, and the European side will be expected to dominate possession and territory. Anything other than victory would be viewed as a major shock, especially given the gap in experience and individual quality between the squads.

Congo, however, will arrive with no shortage of motivation. The Leopards are preparing for their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, making this one of the most emotional comeback stories of the tournament. Their qualification was secured in dramatic fashion when Axel Tuanzebe scored in extra time to seal a 1-0 win over Jamaica in the intercontinental playoff final in Mexico.

That result ended decades of waiting and gave Sebastien Desabre’s side a place on the biggest stage. For a team that has had to fight through a difficult route to reach North America, simply being here is a major achievement. But Congo will not want their tournament to be purely symbolic.

The expanded World Cup format may also give Congo belief. With third place potentially enough to reach the knockout round, one win in the group could transform their campaign. Realistically, the fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia may be more decisive for their hopes, but a disciplined performance against Portugal would still be valuable. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Portugal

Portugal head into their World Cup opener against Congo with no injury concerns, giving Roberto Martinez the chance to name a strong and familiar starting XI. Cristiano Ronaldo’s disciplinary situation is also not expected to affect his availability for this fixture. The 41-year-old was sent off against the Republic of Ireland in qualifying late last year, but the second and third matches of his suspension were deferred for a year, as it was his first red card in 225 international appearances. As a result, he is available to lead the line against Congo.

The Iberian giants are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Diogo Costa starting in goal. Joao Cancelo should operate at right-back, where his technical quality and ability to move into midfield can help Portugal control possession. Ruben Dias is expected to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing leadership, strength and defensive authority. Goncalo Inacio should partner him in central defence, offering composure on the ball, while Nuno Mendes is likely to start at left-back, giving Portugal pace, width and recovery speed on that side.

In midfield, Joao Neves should start on the right side of the central three, bringing intensity, pressing and quick ball circulation. Bruno Fernandes is expected to operate as the most advanced midfielder, where his passing range, shooting threat and ability to create chances will be central to Portugal’s attacking play. Vitinha should complete the midfield unit, offering control, press resistance and technical security in possession.

Up forward, Bernardo Silva is likely to start on the right wing, where he can drift inside, combine with Cancelo and Fernandes, and help Portugal dominate the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo should lead the line as the central striker, providing penalty-box presence, aerial threat and finishing quality. Pedro Neto is expected to start from the left wing, giving Portugal speed, direct running and one-vs-one ability against Congo’s defence.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Joao Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Silva, Ronaldo, Neto

DR Congo

There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Congo ahead of their Group K opener. That should allow Desabre to select a strong defensive unit, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Arthur Masuaku all expected to feature.

Congo are expected to line up in a 5-3-2 formation, with Lionel Mpasi starting in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka should operate as the right wing-back, where his defensive timing and tackling will be important against Portugal’s wide players. Steve Kapuadi is likely to start as part of the back three, with Axel Tuanzebe and Chancel Mbemba also expected to feature centrally. Arthur Masuaku should start as the left wing-back, offering defensive cover and an outlet when Congo break forward.

In midfield, Samuel Moutoussamy is likely to provide work rate and defensive support, while Noah Sadiki should operate centrally and help protect the back line. Ngal’ayel Mukau is expected to complete the midfield unit, offering energy, ball-winning ability and support during transitions.

Up front, Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu are expected to form the strike partnership. Wissa, now with Newcastle United, has nine international goals and will be asked to use his movement and pace to stretch Portugal’s defence. Bakambu is the leading scorer in the squad with 21 goals and should provide the main finishing threat. His experience and composure in the penalty area could be crucial if Congo are to make the most of limited chances.

Probable Lineup (5-3-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu

Key Stats

Portugal have never won the World Cup, with their best finish coming in 1966, when they ended the tournament in third place.

Portugal enter this match on a three-game winning run after friendly victories over the USA, Chile and Nigeria.

DR Congo are making their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, having secured qualification through a 1-0 extra-time playoff win over Jamaica.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Portugal and DR Congo at the senior international level.

Player to Watch

Bruno Fernandes

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Portugal are expected to dominate possession, but DR Congo are likely to defend in a compact back five and make central spaces difficult to access. That makes Fernandes especially important. Operating from midfield in Portugal’s 4-3-3 system, he can receive between the lines, switch play quickly and deliver the final pass into dangerous areas.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, Fernandes’s service from open play and set-pieces could be vital. His understanding of when to play early crosses, when to release Pedro Neto or Bernardo Silva wide, and when to shoot from distance gives Portugal several routes to goal.

Fernandes also arrives after an outstanding club season with Manchester United, and Portugal will need his sharpness if they are to start the tournament with authority. If he controls the tempo and consistently finds pockets of space, DR Congo may struggle to contain Portugal’s attacking pressure.

Prediction

Portugal 3-0 DR Congo

Congo’s return to the World Cup is a superb story, and they have enough organisation to make Portugal work for their openings. However, the gap in attacking quality and squad depth is significant. The Selecao should dominate possession and create enough chances to begin their campaign with a comfortable win, provided they maintain focus and avoid complacency.