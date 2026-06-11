Real Madrid looking to sign Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias

Real Madrid are pondering a double raid on Manchester City for defensive stars Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias ahead of the summer

Real Madrid are targeting Manchester City pair Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias for summer transfer, per Caught Offside, as Jose Mourinho seeks defensive reinforcements ahead of expected departures of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Dani Carvajal.

Mourinho is expected to hold significant influence over Real Madrid’s transfer planning, keen to add reliable names to bolster the backline. The Portuguese tactician’s strategy targets players with defensive versatility—those capable of playing both left-back and centre-half, a profile reflected in reported links to Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori and Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol.

Manchester City’s defensive challenge

Manchester City face a new threat to their established stars in the absence of Pep Guardiola. Real Madrid’s reported interest in Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias could test the club’s resolve on two fronts.

Mourinho is reportedly interested in Dias as a backline option, with reports suggesting the club could view the Portuguese international as an upgrade on Dean Huijsen. The latter has reportedly been linked with a reunion with Andoni Iraola at Liverpool, which could pave the way for Real Madrid to pursue the Manchester City defender. However, Dias only signed a new contract in August 2025, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2029.

The links to Nunes intrigue given Real Madrid’s recent signing of Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan at the start of the summer window. This pursuit of the Manchester City player could signal a shift in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s status, though no concrete reports link the English right-back with a move away.

Feasibility and outlook

Bringing both Dias and Nunes to the Bernabéu is appealing strategically, but significant obstacles remain. Convincing Manchester City to part with two key players would be extremely difficult; Real Madrid’s best realistic outcome is landing one of the two if they push seriously.

Nunes represents a complex case—Real Madrid are already well-stocked at right-back, and unless Mourinho views the Portuguese international as a midfielder option, the move lacks immediate tactical fit. If pursued, Manchester City would demand a substantial fee.

Both signings would strengthen the current defensive setup, particularly Dias, who could provide the reliable, experienced centre-half upgrade Mourinho appears to be targeting.