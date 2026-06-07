Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign Ruben Dias

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester City defensive mainstay Ruben Dias at Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is pushing Real Madrid to sign Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, with the Portuguese manager targeting his compatriot as a priority acquisition should he become manager of the Spanish club.

Dias could cost around €60 million, if Los Blancos do manage to strike a deal with the Premier League giants. Mourinho is expected to take charge as the Spanish club’s new manager if Florentino Perez is re-elected as their president. If the veteran manager does return to Madrid, he wants to partner Dias with Ibrahima Konate, who is expected to be joining them from Liverpool as a free agent.

Dias has been a part of the Manchester City setup since 2020. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world since making the move from Benfica, having won four Premier League titles and the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

While the Portuguese centre-back was not at his best in the 2025/26 season, his statistics remain strong. In 26 league outings, he scored two goals, achieved a 65.2% aerial-duel success rate and was dribbled past only 0.08 times per 90 minutes.

Why do Real Madrid want Ruben Dias?

The 29-year-old is an integral part of the Manchester City setup. However, the player’s future has become a big talking point of late, and he is reportedly considering a move away, despite having a contract that runs until 2029. With a defender of his quality likely to be available for €60 million, Real Madrid are looking to make the most out of it.

They believe his anticipation, aerial prowess, and leadership would strengthen their squad. With experienced campaigners like David Alaba and Dani Carvajal leaving and Eder Militao struggling to stay fit, Dias could be an exceptional acquisition for them. Dias, alongside Konate, could be exactly what Mourinho needs to take Madrid back to the top of European football.

The Portuguese internaitonal could be interested in a move to Real Madrid, as it will allow him to test himself in a different league and still continue to fight for major titles. His arrival would enable Mourinho to impose his defensive-first system. However, the player’s arrival hinges on Florentino Perez’s re-election as Real Madrid president.