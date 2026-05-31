Inter Milan eyeing summer move for Ruben Dias, deal possible

Inter Milan are interested in acquiring the services of Manchester City defensive mainstay Ruben Dias this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Ruben Dias’s future might lie away from the Etihad as Enzo Maresca plans to revamp the Manchester City squad ahead of next season. The Portuguese international could be allowed to leave the Premier League this summer, amid Inter Milan’s emergence as a potential destination.

The Italian tactician, who is reportedly expected to replace Pep Guardiola in the coming days, wants to revamp the backline, and Dias might no longer be an integral part of their squad. Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Dias is ‘no longer safe’ at the Etihad, hinting towards a potential summer departure.

Dias arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2020 after making a name for himself at Benfica. He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world, having been a consistent performer for Guardiola. The 29-year-old ended up making 33 appearances in the 2025/26 season despite a few injury issues, even bagging two goals. While the experienced defender was not at his best, Guardiola continued to rely on the Portuguese centre-back

Inter Milan should go big to sign Dias

While Dias still has three years left on his deal, his future has reportedly become uncertain in recent weeks. Inter Milan have emerged as a potential destination for the Manchester City star. The Serie A champions are looking to bring in a new defender, as Yann Bisseck has been linked with a move away from San Siro.

Additionally, Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij are in the twilight of their careers. The situation has prompted Inter to explore several centre-back targets, but it seems Dias is their priority. His exceptional defensive qualities, aerial dominance, and leadership would strengthen Inter’s backline for European competition. However, signing him will pose significant financial challenges.

Bisseck’s potential departure could help them raise around €40 million, but the Gazzetta dello Sport report has suggested that signing Dias will require more than that. He could cost in excess of €50 million. However, as per the Italian outlet, signing the Portuguese defender will be a ‘real coup’.

People at Inter believe City will be open to offers as Maresca looks to make significant changes to the squad that he will inherit. The defender earns €6 million-a-year wages, which is on the higher side, but not impossible for the Nerazzurri to match. Inter’s pursuit of Dias signals their intent to compete for major silverware this summer.