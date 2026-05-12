Ruben Dias considering Manchester City future amid Inter Milan links, summer exit possible

Inter Milan reportedly are interested in signing Manchester City defensive mainstay Ruben Dias this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Ruben Dias is considering his Manchester City future as Inter Milan emerge as a potential destination. Per the Spanish outlet, the Portuguese centre-back is not certain about his role at Manchester City next season and has asked his representatives to assess possible transfers. Inter are monitoring his situation closely as they prepare for potential changes to their defensive line.

Dias joined Manchester City in summer 2020 in a deal worth £65 million from SL Benfica. The 28-year-old established himself quickly as a key figure under Pep Guardiola, helping City win four league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The 28-year-old remains an integral part of the senior side and is under contract through 2029. However, competition from Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, and Marc Guehi has raised questions about his playing time.

At this stage of his career, Dias seeks guaranteed starting football. City’s recent investment in centre-back depth makes that prospect uncertain, prompting him to explore alternatives. Inter Milan may present that possibility in the upcoming transfer window.

Dias could be a marquee signing for Inter Milan

The newly-crowned Serie A champions are on the lookout for a world-class defender as there are high chances of Bastoni leaving in the near future amid his reported desire to join Barcelona. If he leaves, the Nerazzurri could go all out for the Manchester City defender.

Dias’s strong physical presence, potent aerial abilities, and tactical acumen will enable him to adjust to the demands of Serie A. More importantly, he will replace Bastoni and be one of the leaders in the San Siro dressing room.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old could be interested in a move to Inter Milan, where he would be a guaranteed starter and take on a fresh challenge. However, the financial aspect of the deal could make things difficult for the Italian giants. Dias earns substantial wages at City, and the Premier League club are unlikely to let one of their best players leave unless a significant offer arrives.

While the final decision rests in Dias’s hands, Pep Guardiola will also have a big say in it. If the Spanish manager promises the Portuguese international a prominent role, he may not look for an exit at this stage of his career.