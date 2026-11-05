Arsenal, Manchester City line up 2027 move for Valentino Livramento

Valentino Livramento is the subject of huge interest from Arsenal and Manchester City as Newcastle United face a big decision.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United have a big decision on their hands with regard to Valentino Livramento’s future. The injury-plagued defender is the subject of huge interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, with the Magpies likely to consider a sale if they cannot find an agreement on a new deal with the 23-year-old.

Valentino Livramento made 14 starts last season amid an injury-plagued campaign, as the defender suffered multiple problems along the way. On paper, the former Chelsea academy graduate remains a highly rated star in the Premier League, and that was one of the big reasons why Newcastle United paid £32 million to sign him in the summer of 2024.

The defender’s injury issues have continued in the new campaign, with Livramento playing only twice in the league so far under new boss Matthias Jaissle. While he is sorely missed at Newcastle United, there are concerns over his long-term future, with his fitness and contractual situation a spot of bother.

Newcastle United reportedly want to agree a new deal with Livramento despite his injury issues, although should they feel the defender has set his sights elsewhere, a summer sale could be on the cards. Barcelona were recently linked, as per reports, although the main contenders are thought to be Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal and Manchester City keen on Valentino Livramento

Arsenal and Manchester City were linked with Livramento recently, although there’s no urgency from either team to make a move just yet. As it stands, their interest remains intact, with either team set to monitor his performances and injury status as the season progresses.

Manchester City were planning on a summer move, only for his injury right before the World Cup commenced, putting them off the grid. Enzo Maresca’s side seek a long-term right-back option for their squad, and view the £32 million wide man as a key target in that regard.

Arsenal are also planning to bring in a new player to succeed Ben White for the long term, with the club managing to keep hold of the defender during the summer, as per reports. However, there may be a case to answer for Mikel Arteta with regard to Ben White, as Livramento could be seen as a long-term alternative to his compatriot.

Both interested clubs could seek talks with the player’s camp and subsequently with Newcastle United should Livramento become available on the market. At the moment, the Magpies are hoping the defender comes back stronger from his latest injury issues and manages to agree a new deal with the player in the coming period.