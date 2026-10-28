Barcelona considering 2027 move for Valentino Livramento

Barcelona’s search for a new right-back could lead them back to Newcastle United, with interest emerging in Valentino Livramento.

As reported by Fichajes, Livramento has emerged as a target for Barcelona ahead of 2027. The Catalan giants are prioritising a new right-back for their team, with the Newcastle United star among a number of top-tier options under consideration.

Barcelona are reportedly prioritising three key areas of their squad for reinforcements, with a new right-back, centre-back and centre-forward all viewed as important moving forward. There are several options under consideration for each of those positions, with a new name emerging for the right-back slot.

Newcastle United’s Valentino Livramento is a name high on Barcelona’s list, although any move will come with its own challenges. The Magpies are not overly keen to part ways with the talented 23-year-old wide man, who was the subject of interest from Manchester City during the summer.

While a move never materialised, there have been talks over a new deal which have not progressed since, leaving Livramento’s current contract with an expiry date in the summer of 2028. Barcelona’s entry into the race could tempt the player to consider his options, which may see him ponder leaving St. James’ Park in the near future.

Barcelona prioritising a new right-back

The interest in Livramento could see Barcelona return to Newcastle United for another one of their players, having signed Anthony Gordon in the summer. The English defender has excelled during his few years at St. James’ Park and is viewed as one of the best young defenders in the division.

Signing him will not be easy, although Barcelona’s previous relationship with Newcastle United could help smooth any prospective deal for the 23-year-old wide man. Livramento is not the only option under consideration for the Catalan giants, who also view Pedro Porro as a key target. With Jules Kounde facing an uncertain future at the club, Barcelona need a replacement.

Tottenham are reportedly expected to demand as much as £75 million for the Spaniard, which could make a deal extremely difficult, coupled with the fact that he signed a new contract. The other name is the in-demand Wesley from Roma, with the Catalans considering him a key part of their future transfer activity as they look to bring in a new option at right-back.