Newcastle United keen on agreeing new deal with Valentino Livramento

Newcastle United are eager to agree a new deal with the talented Valentino Livramento despite his ongoing fitness concerns.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United have no plans to let go of Valentino Livramento and are eager to agree a new deal with the talented defender. The England international has struggled with persistent injury issues over the last 18 months, and this is not considered an issue for the Magpies as they look to keep hold of the full-back for the long-term future.

Valentino Livramento remains one of the talented defenders in English football, and has been excellent for Newcastle United since his move there in 2023. Having established himself as one of the premier right-backs in the division, Livramento is equally capable of playing as a left-back and has done so on multiple occasions.

Newcastle United may argue they currently have one of the best full-back pairings in the division, although the fitness issues plaguing Livramento have probably prevented the Magpies from playing Livramento and Lewis Hall together for prolonged periods.

The 23-year-old struggled with multiple problems last term, which restricted him to only 14 Premier League starts for the Magpies, and those issues have continued this term. He was initially selected for Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, but returned after a problem in one of the warm-up games. This season, he has played twice in the league and has been missing since with a new knee problem.

Newcastle United eager to extend Livramento’s stay

Despite the ongoing and historical fitness issues plaguing the 23-year-old Englishman, Newcastle United view him as a key part of their present and future. In fact, they are eager for Livramento to sign a new deal and prolong his stay at St. James’ Park, with his current deal there expiring in the summer of 2028.

Livramento could be presented with a proposal for his consideration, although he may also consider which teams are interested in signing him. Manchester City were reportedly keen before the summer, with the injury playing a key part in them looking away.

Barcelona were recently linked with Livramento, as per reports, and a move to the Catalan club might prove to be an attractive proposition for the young full-back. At the moment, there are no indications from the player that he seeks a change of scenery, although the interest from elsewhere will certainly play a part in Newcastle United’s efforts to renew his deal at St. James’ Park.