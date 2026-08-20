Arsenal unwilling to sell Ben White amid Everton links

Arsenal will no longer entertain any bids to part ways with 28-year-old English international Ben White this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ben White remains the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old versatile Arsenal defender.

Recent reports had suggested that Ezri Konsa’s arrival from Aston Villa could pave the way for White’s departure from the Emirates. However, while Konsa is on the verge of joining Arsenal, the TEAMtalk report has claimed that the Premier League champions have no interest in selling White, with the “current defensive situation” changing the Englishman’s fortunes due to fitness issues plaguing William Saliba and Jurrien Timber.

How has Ben White fared at Arsenal?

Ben White has experienced a mixed spell since joining Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £50 million in July 2021. The 28-year-old has excelled as a centre-back and a right-back, making him a utility man for the North London club. However, fitness issues allowed Jurrien Timber to become the first-choice right-back, relegating White to the deputy role in the spot.

So, the English international managed only 1,880 minutes of game time in 13 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with one goal and two assists. However, White’s overall spell with Arsenal has featured 191 appearances along with seven goals and 14 assists in tow. Meanwhile, his situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Everton.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Ben White is logical. The Toffees have been scouring the market for a right-back for several months, as David Moyes needs more quality in the position. While Jake O’Brien has been excellent as a right-back for Everton, he is primarily a centre-back.

So, with Seamus Coleman departing from the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer and Nathan Patterson struggling with persistent fitness issues and facing an uncertain future at the club, the Merseyside outfit must sign a right-back this month. Several candidates, including Timothy Castagne, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with White also a viable target.

The Englishman’s ability to play as a centre-back would have made him an appealing target. However, a summer move will not materialise in the wake of Arsenal’s stance on his future. Perhaps a January move may be possible if White’s game time reduces once Saliba and Timber return. However, Everton’s right-back need is urgent, and it will not be sensible to wait for a few more months to sign White.