Everton ready to launch move for Ben White as Ezri Konsa closes in Arsenal switch

Everton are ready to make their move for Ben White as Arsenal close in on the signing of Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

The Toffees have spent much of the summer searching for a new right-back, and White has now emerged as a serious option. The 28-year-old is understood to be open to moving to Merseyside if it provides him with the opportunity to return to regular first-team football.

However, according to Football Insider, Everton’s pursuit could depend heavily on Arsenal completing their deal for Konsa, which is reportedly in the final stages.

Konsa’s arrival could open the door for White

Arsenal’s move for Konsa is said to be 99 per cent done, with negotiations with Aston Villa nearing a conclusion. His arrival would give Mikel Arteta another experienced and versatile defensive option. With William Saliba expected to return and Jurrien Timber also available when fit, Arsenal could then consider allowing White to leave.

The emergence of highly-rated youngster Marli Salmon during pre-season could provide further defensive depth. White would solve two potential problems for Everton. He has established himself as a high-quality Premier League right-back but spent much of his earlier career operating centrally, giving David Moyes valuable flexibility across the backline.

Everton have considered several alternatives, including Djed Spence, Alistair Johnston, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Their options are narrowing, though, with Spence closing in on Inter Milan while Aston Villa are pushing to complete a move for Wan-Bissaka.

Everton must consider White’s injury record

There would nevertheless be an element of risk attached to pursuing White as injuries have severely restricted his involvement over the past two campaigns. He made only 12 Premier League appearances last season after featuring 17 times the previous year.

Everton would therefore need assurances regarding his fitness before committing significant money to a transfer. His quality when fully fit is difficult to question. During his last complete Premier League campaign in 2023/24, White contributed four goals and four assists while becoming an important part of Arsenal’s build-up play.

His ability to retain possession, progress the ball and operate in multiple defensive positions could make him particularly valuable to Moyes. White could represent an excellent addition if Everton are satisfied with his physical condition.

The Englishman’s versatility means they would effectively be strengthening two positions with one signing, while his Premier League experience would reduce the adaptation required. The decisive development is likely to be Konsa’s proposed arrival at Arsenal. If that deal is completed and White becomes available, Everton appear ready to test the Gunners’ willingness to sell him.