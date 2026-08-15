Ezri Konsa inching closer to Arsenal move as deal progressing

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is inching closer to joining Arsenal, with the North London club securing a two-in-one defensive solution.

According to a report by Football Insider, Ezri Konsa is viewed as “two players in one” by Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Aston Villa defender.

Per Football Insider, a deal appears to be close, with Pete O’Rourke reporting on the outlet that the transfer is “99 per cent done”. French journalist Sebastien Vidal has corroborated those claims, suggesting that “the deal is progressing well” ahead of a new push from Arsenal for a player seen as the priority target for the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Ezri Konsa and his rise at Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in July 2019. The Englishman has made exponential progress in the last seven years, with his exploits for the West Midlands club helping him become a regular for England’s national side.

The English international has made 286 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with 12 goals and four assists, an impressive output for a central defender. Konsa’s exploits for his club and country have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Konsa return to London this summer?

Arsenal’s interest in Ezri Konsa may be surprising at first sight, but it is logical. While Mikel Arteta has a stacked defensive unit, the Gunners want a new centre-back, as William Saliba is a long-term absentee due to a back injury. Additionally, Jurrien Timber is struggling on the sidelines after dealing with persistent fitness issues towards the end of the 2025/26 season.

With Cristhian Mosquera being Arsenal’s only available right-footed centre-back apart from the exit-linked Ben White, the need to sign a centre-back to cover for Saliba’s absence has become acute. Konsa has thus emerged as Arsenal’s priority, with his versatility covering Saliba’s absence and providing depth at right-back.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s reported stance remains clear. A deal will not materialise unless they receive a bid worth £60 million, following which they will agree to part ways with a pivotal figure, even if reluctantly so. Villa’s £60 million valuation remains firm, and the Football Insider report suggests that Arsenal’s improved bid will bridge that gap.