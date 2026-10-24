Manchester City retain interest in Malo Gusto, Chelsea reduce price

Manchester City continue to maintain an interest in Malo Gusto as Chelsea are reportedly willing to reduce their previous asking price.

According to TEAMtalk, Gusto is once again a subject of interest for Manchester City ahead of the January window. Enzo Maresca retains an interest in his former player, while Chelsea are reportedly considering lowering their high asking price from the summer, which indicates that they could be open to a sale.

Manchester City were concerned about their right-back depth during the summer and had considered adding a quality player to the position. They relied on Matheus Nunes for long periods in that role last season, while Enzo Maresca has rotated between the Portuguese international and Abdukodir Khusanov this term.

However, heading into the January window, City are once again expected to consider signing a new right-back. There are some complications ahead, particularly with the guilty verdict in their financial charges case threatening transfer bans and other punishments, which could affect their ability to sign players in the winter market.

If they are in a position to make signings, Gusto is a player Maresca retains an interest in, with Manchester City expected to target the Frenchman again. The right-back attracted plenty of interest during the summer, with Chelsea adamant about a £75 million asking price.

Manchester City to rekindle Malo Gusto chase?

Manchester City were reportedly unwilling to pay Chelsea’s asking price during the summer, as it would have represented a world-record fee for a right-back. However, Chelsea are now expected to consider reducing their valuation for Gusto, which suggests that they could be open to selling the Frenchman.

It remains unclear how much Gusto will cost ahead of the January transfer window, although the expectation is that the defender will still carry a world-record price for a right-back. During the summer, reports stated that Gusto was keen on a reunion with Maresca, and that could remain the case if Manchester City come knocking again.

Liverpool were also interested in Gusto around the summer transfer window, and it is unclear whether they will return for the 23-year-old Chelsea defender. However, Manchester City are currently the club ready to rekindle their interest, particularly with the possibility of Chelsea reducing their asking price.