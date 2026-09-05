Liverpool, Manchester City unlikely to pay £75 million to sign Malo Gusto in January

Liverpool and Manchester City are not planning to pay as much as £75 million for Malo Gusto in January, amid persistent links with the two Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Malo Gusto but are unwilling to meet Chelsea’s £75 million asking price, per Football Insider. The Premier League duo remain interested in the 23-year-old French full-back heading into the January window, though price remains a barrier to a deal.

Chelsea’s £75 million valuation has proven a sticking point throughout the summer window. The Blues appeared clear from the outset of the transfer window that they were willing sellers, provided their demands were met. Malo Gusto could have departed had Chelsea set a more reasonable asking price, but the club stood firm on their £75 million figure amid growing interest from top-tier suitors.

PSG also pursued the Frenchman, though interest from the English giants appeared stronger. Manchester City reportedly made fresh contact in the final month of the summer window, while Liverpool assessed their right-back situation, keeping Gusto in reserve.

Manchester City sought to reunite Gusto with ex-Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at the Etihad. However, they have begun the season with Matheus Nunes and Abdukodir Khusanov as options at right-back.

Liverpool, Manchester City unlikely to pay Gusto price

Liverpool reportedly made a late attempt to sign Gusto, with reports stating that Andoni Iraola held concerns over Jeremie Frimpong’s displays in the opening two games. The Reds sought to bring in the 23-year-old utility man on loan with an option to buy; however, Chelsea demanded either a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy, at a fee of around £75 million.

Liverpool have Conor Bradley out injured, while Iraola deployed loan signing Ronald Araujo at right-back in Friday’s match against Ipswich Town. A new right-back may feature in the club’s January planning, and Manchester City may pursue similar reinforcement as Enzo Maresca assesses whether his current options suffice for the season ahead.

Neither club is likely to enter January prepared to meet Chelsea’s £75 million asking price for Gusto. Should that position hold, the Frenchman is set to remain at Stamford Bridge through the season, where he has already been a valuable asset under Xabi Alonso despite the presence of Reece James and Marco Palestra.