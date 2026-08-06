PSG rival Manchester City in Malo Gusto chase

Paris Saint-Germain will look to sign 23-year-old French international Malo Gusto from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Malo Gusto is also the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Chelsea wide player.

However, per The Sun, City will face stiff competition from PSG for Gusto’s signature, with Luis Enrique “giving the green light for a potential move” this summer after the club’s officials ascertained that the Frenchman could “provide genuine competition” for Achraf Hakimi. Meanwhile, Chelsea will demand around £75 million to part ways with the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

Malo Gusto and his time at Chelsea so far

Malo Gusto has established himself as an asset for Chelsea since signing from Lyon in January 2023. He made his senior debut in the 2023/24 season for the West London club after spending the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with Les Gones. Meanwhile, his progress at Chelsea has helped him break into his national squad.

Gusto has made nearly 150 appearances thus far for Chelsea while chipping in with three goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, the French defender’s rapid progress and versatility (he can play as a full-back on both wings) has provoked interest from several well-known clubs. Manchester City and PSG will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Gusto leave Chelsea this summer?

Manchester City’s interest in Malo Gusto makes tactical sense. The Citizens are scouring the market for a right-back, as Matheus Nunes has been the only reliable right-back in the last two seasons. With Rico Lewis struggling to make his mark, Pep Guardiola utilised Nunes, primarily a midfielder, as his first-choice right-back in the 2025/26 season. Gusto thus emerged as a viable target, with the Frenchman reportedly keen on reuniting with Enzo Maresca at the Etihad.

Also Read: Manchester City under Enzo Maresca: A new era after Guardiola

As for PSG, while Achraf Hakimi has been one of the world’s best right-backs during his stint with the club, he has struggled with some fitness issues in the last few years. Additionally, Luis Enrique prefers to rotate his squad heavily to keep his troops fresh for the final months of a campaign. The Chelsea right-back is thus an option worth considering for PSG.

Chelsea’s readiness to part ways with Gusto has a dual reasoning. Per The Sun, they need to offload players to comply with FFP regulations, with the £75 million-rated Frenchman being one of the most valuable players in the squad. Moreover, after signing Marco Palestra from Atalanta, the Blues now have two other right-backs in their ranks, making Gusto’s departure more feasible. However, it remains unclear whether PSG will meet Chelsea’s valuation.