Crystal Palace will attempt to sign 19-year-old Italian midfielder Mathis Mout from Serie A club AC Monza next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Hull City and Inter Milan are also keen on signing AC Monza. All three clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a promising midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old AC Monza sensation.

Tutto Mercato Web, citing a report by Tuttosport, has revealed that Mout extended his contract with Monza through June 2029. The report suggests that the new deal is a “strategic move” from the Serie A club to raise his value should suitors come calling.

Who is Mathis Mout?

Mathis Mout is the latest promising prospect to gain prominence in his homeland. Italian football is seeing an advent of prodigious midfielders, with Cher Ndour and Issa Doumbia making their mark and attracting interest from high-profile clubs. As for Mout, the teenager has spent his formative years thus far in Italy, passing through the academies at Cambiano, Brugherio, Pro Sesto before graduating from the youth division at AC Monza.

The 19-year-old displayed his productivity in age-group football with 24 goals and eight assists in 95 outings for Monza’s under-17, under-18, and under-20 sides. The Italian youth international has already broken into AC Monza’s senior squad, making nine appearances in the ongoing campaign while chipping in with an assist. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Crystal Palace’s midfield rebuild

Crystal Palace’s interest in Mathis Mout is understandable. The Eagles are combing the market for a versatile midfielder, as they are worried about Adam Wharton’s long-term future amid renewed interest from high-profile clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, among others.

Recent reports have claimed that Wharton is expected to leave Crystal Palace next year, and a departure will necessitate the addition of a new box-to-box midfielder. Despite being new to senior-level football, Mout has shown impressive passing ability and vision to potentially replace Wharton as a key player in the Eagles’ midfield.

Crystal Palace are also mulling over pursuing other players of similar profile, with recent reports linking them with Ilaix Moriba. Whether Palace can outbid Inter Milan and Hull City depends on Monza’s willingness to let the teenager depart. The intense competition for his signature and the Serie A club’s determination to keep the Italian midfielder pose hurdles for the South London club.