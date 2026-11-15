Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Issa Doumbia, price revealed

Newcastle United are all set to battle multiple top clubs in their pursuit of Sporting CP midfielder Issa Doumbia.

Newcastle United are among five European clubs pursuing Sporting CP midfielder Issa Doumbia ahead of the winter transfer window, with the Portuguese club demanding €80 million to facilitate his departure.

The 23-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his impressive performances in Portugal and the UEFA Champions League.

According to Fussball News, Napoli, Juventus, AS Roma, Newcastle and Brentford are all monitoring the Italian international. Doumbia, who joined Sporting from Venezia this summer, had already caught Napoli’s eye, and they have already made initial contact with his representatives to assess his availability.

The other clubs are continuing to evaluate his performances and potential availability. However, Sporting are in a strong negotiating position. The Portuguese giants have him protected by an €80 million release clause and are unwilling to entertain a permanent transfer for anything less.

The club have reportedly rejected offers worth around €50 million, while interested parties could need to submit bids in the region of €55-65 million just to open negotiations.

Why Newcastle would love to have Doumbia

Doumbia’s versatility is one of his biggest strengths. The 23-year-old can operate as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or box-to-box option. His physical strength, ability to win possession, pace and stamina make him an appealing profile for clubs seeking to add athleticism and balance to midfield.

Newcastle have reason to pursue Doumbia after losing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes last summer. They did try to secure his services in the previous window, as per reports, so it won’t be a surprise if they return for his signature in the near future.

Doumbia’s versatility would provide Matthias Jaissle greater tactical flexibility while addressing the physicality demands of the Premier League. He would also provide additional competition for places in the middle of the park.

However, Newcastle face considerable competition for his signature. Napoli have already taken steps to understand the situation, while Juventus and Roma are also interested.

With an €80 million release clause and a contract running until 2031, signing Doumbia will require a significant financial commitment, and it will certainly test the Magpies’ resolve. Meanwhile, Sporting would love to have him around for a few more years and might not let him go unless his release clause is triggered.