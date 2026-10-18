Newcastle United revive interest in Issa Doumbia after failed summer move

Newcastle United are considering a January approach for Issa Doumbia, but face a massive hurdle if they wish to sign him from Sporting CP.

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Newcastle could revive their pursuit of the midfielder after failing to sign him during the summer. The Magpies are aware that the 23-year-old could cost significantly more than he would have during the close season, as Sporting CP are under no pressure to sell a player they signed only a few months ago.

Doumbia was a player several clubs, including teams from the Premier League, monitored during the summer. He enjoyed an excellent season with Venezia, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in all competitions from a central midfield position, although he was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation.

Following Venezia’s relegation, the club were prepared to sell him for a reported fee of between €20 million and €25 million. Sporting CP seized the opportunity and signed the 23-year-old from the Italian side.

Since joining Sporting, Doumbia has featured in 10 matches, including two in the Champions League, suggesting he is viewed as an important player by the Portuguese club. However, Sporting are aware of growing interest in the midfielder from clubs that pursued him during the summer, including Newcastle United, who seriously considered signing him.

Newcastle United to revive Issa Doumbia prusuit?

Newcastle were active in the midfield market during the summer, seeking to rebuild following the departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. They signed several players, including Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City.

However, Matthias Jaissle still appears to want further additions to his midfield options, with Gabriel Sara also a target. Doumbia was viewed as a suitable target, and the Magpies could now revive their pursuit. Sporting CP have reportedly protected the midfielder with an €80 million release clause and are under no pressure to sell him at this stage.

A sufficient offer from Newcastle United or rival clubs could prompt Sporting to negotiate, though the Portuguese side have not indicated their asking price, which could be double or more than the fee they paid. Sporting CP have protected Doumbia with an €80 million release clause, leaving Newcastle facing a steep financial bar in January.