Venezia set to demand €20-25 million to sell Issa Doumbia amid Everton, Newcastle United links as Sporting CP plan trip

Issa Doumbia’s rapid rise is attracting growing attention across Europe as multiple clubs prepare for a potential summer battle

Venezia midfielder Issa Doumbia is quickly emerging as one of the most in-demand young players outside Serie A following an outstanding campaign in Italy’s second division. Everton and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs monitoring the 22-year-old, while Sporting CP are now attempting to accelerate talks before competition intensifies further.

Doumbia played a major role in Venezia’s promotion-winning season while establishing himself as one of Serie B’s standout midfielders. His performances have attracted interest from several European clubs, including Benfica, Juventus, AC Milan, Brentford, and Bournemouth.

According to a report by O Jogo via Sport Witness, Sporting are currently the furthest advanced in the race and are planning meetings in Italy to push discussions forward. The Portuguese club view Doumbia as an ideal long-term midfield addition and hope Champions League football can strengthen their position in negotiations.

However, Premier League interest is already beginning to reshape the market around the player. What was initially expected to be a deal worth around €15 million is now drifting closer toward the €20-25 million range as more clubs enter the picture. Venezia are under little pressure to sell cheaply after Doumbia’s breakout season and appear determined to maximise his value while interest continues growing.

Everton may not have formally opened negotiations yet, but their presence alone has reportedly increased concerns among Sporting that English clubs could eventually dominate the race financially.

Why Issa Doumbia is attracting serious Premier League interest

Doumbia possesses many of the attributes Premier League clubs increasingly prioritise in modern midfielders. He combines athletic intensity with attacking productivity, allowing him to contribute in both transitional and possession-based systems.

Unlike traditional box-to-box midfielders who rely purely on physical output, Doumbia also offers progressive carrying ability and final-third efficiency. His numbers this season highlight a player capable of impacting games offensively while still maintaining strong defensive coverage across central areas.

For Newcastle United, his mobility and pressing intensity would suit Eddie Howe’s aggressive midfield structure, particularly in transition-heavy matches where energy and ball recoveries are crucial. Everton, meanwhile, may view him as a player capable of adding dynamism and forward drive to a midfield that has often lacked creativity and athleticism in advanced phases. Another key attraction is his age profile as at 22, Doumbia still has considerable development potential yet to be unlocked.

Can Doumbia become one of the smartest midfield signings of the summer?

This feels like the type of transfer that could explode in value very quickly. Doumbia combines production, athleticism, and tactical flexibility in a way that naturally appeals to modern Premier League recruitment models. If Venezia continue raising the asking price, some clubs may hesitate, but whoever moves first could end up securing one of the market’s most interesting young midfielders before his valuation climbs even higher.