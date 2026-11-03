Adam Wharton expected to leave Crystal Palace next summer.

Adam Wharton is increasingly expected to leave Crystal Palace next summer despite his recent dip in form.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are continuing to monitor the England international midfielder as per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has endured a difficult spell individually as Palace have struggled for consistency under Pierre Sage, but his recent performances have done little to alter the wider perception of his ability. Wharton remains regarded as one of the most technically gifted young midfielders in the Premier League, and his suitors are not believed to have been discouraged by several below-par displays.

Palace resisted interest during the summer, including a late approach from Manchester City, with Wharton happy to remain at Selhurst Park and continue his development. The club now appear increasingly prepared for a different scenario next year, however, with expectations growing that they will sanction his departure if their valuation is met.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United remain interested

Wharton’s long-term appeal stems from the qualities he has displayed during Palace’s recent rise. The midfielder played an important role as the Eagles won the FA Cup, Community Shield and the UEFA Europa Conference League across the last two seasons, establishing himself as one of the most sought-after young English midfielders in the process.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all continued to monitor his situation, while Manchester City have already demonstrated their willingness to explore a potential deal. The current downturn has nevertheless exposed areas of Wharton’s game that potential buyers will examine closely.

The Englishman’s ability to operate under pressure and dictate possession remains a major strength, but questions have emerged over his mobility when Palace are asked to defend larger spaces. Those concerns are unlikely to erase his appeal, particularly given his age and previous level of performance.

Instead, they could influence how much interested clubs are prepared to pay. For Palace, that creates an interesting balancing act. They appear increasingly willing to sell, but will want to maximise the value of a player who remains under long-term consideration from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Departure just a matter of time

Wharton’s current struggles actually make his eventual transfer more interesting rather than less inevitable. The key question for a potential buyer is not whether he is playing badly now, but whether his strengths fit the tactical demands of a bigger club. At his best, Wharton gives a midfield control through his passing range, awareness and ability to receive possession under pressure.

The concern is what happens when that control disappears. Palace have looked more vulnerable when he is asked to cover greater distances, particularly when their midfield is stretched during transitions. A club signing him will therefore need to provide the right structure around him rather than simply expecting him to solve every midfield problem himself.

That could favour Liverpool or Chelsea, where possession-based structures could maximise his strengths, while Manchester United may view him as a player capable of bringing greater control to their midfield amid uncertainties surrounding Bruno Fernandes’s future. Palace also have little reason to panic. A temporary loss of form does not erase two seasons of evidence, and the midfielder’s age means there is considerable room for further development.

If Wharton rediscovers his best level before next summer, the competition for his signature could become fierce. Palace’s challenge will be ensuring that the current dip does not unnecessarily reduce the premium they can command.