Chelsea, Liverpool still interested in Adam Wharton, but doubts emerge

Crystal Palace are beginning to harbour doubts over Adam Wharton’s performances, with Chelsea and Liverpool still interested in the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Adam Wharton’s performances are giving rise to doubts over Crystal Palace’s ability to command a massive transfer fee in the market. The English midfielder is considered one of the club’s prized assets, and with Chelsea and Liverpool still interested in signing him ahead of future windows, the Eagles are concerned they may not be able to demand a significant fee.

Crystal Palace did well in the summer window to keep hold of Adam Wharton, as they did not want to lose their key midfielder ahead of an important season. In a market where midfielders were in high demand, the Eagles wanted to retain the England international as they had important targets to achieve during the upcoming campaign.

There was big interest in Wharton, with some reports stating that Crystal Palace were seeking £100 million, or around that figure, to sell the midfielder. Some sides were contemplating a high offer for the key star, although none came forward with a substantial offer before the summer window shut.

Given how the South London outfit have started the new season, the pressure is already on Pierre Sage, with the Frenchman one of the favourites to get the sack in the coming period. As things stand, the Eagles are sitting one point above the relegation zone, and there are already concerns over Wharton’s performances.

Crystal Palace have Adam Wharton fears

Palace’s concerns over Wharton relate to his performances and how they might translate into his market valuation. The Eagles fear they may not be able to demand as much as they wanted in the summer to sell the midfielder, as his current form could lead to a drop in his price tag should clubs come calling ahead of January.

While the club are not interested in selling Wharton in January, according to reports, the midfielder continues to attract significant suitors in the market. Liverpool and Chelsea are still interested in signing the midfielder if they get a chance, but given his form, it is possible they could move on to other targets.

Liverpool are interested in landing a new midfielder and considered Wharton during the summer. Andoni Iraola wants to add new faces to the midfield, as they might continue to monitor the 22-year-old Crystal Palace star ahead of January or next summer amid uncertainties surrounding Alexis Mac Allister.

Chelsea may need a midfielder at the earliest possible opportunity, as they lack depth in the position following the summer sale of Enzo Fernandez and their inability to land Lamine Camara. Wharton is certainly a name on their list, although, according to reports, Alex Scott appears to be Chelsea’s top midfield target ahead of the January window.