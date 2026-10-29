Crystal Palace concerned about Adam Wharton form amid Liverpool, Manchester United links.

Crystal Palace have plenty to be encouraged about under Pierre Sage, but one individual issue is beginning to demand attention. The club are increasingly concerned by Adam Wharton’s performances, with his form dipping noticeably since the managerial change, sources have told Football Insider.

The 22-year-old remains an important figure for the Eagles and has even worn the captain’s armband eight times while Dean Henderson has been unavailable. Yet the midfielder has struggled to reproduce the influence that made him such an important player during Palace’s recent successes.

As per Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes the change in tactical demands has exposed weaknesses that were less obvious under Oliver Glasner. Wharton previously operated in a deeper role, where his positioning helped protect him from being dragged into repeated defensive transitions. Sage has asked him to operate higher and become more involved in Palace’s aggressive approach, creating a different set of demands.

Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested

Wharton’s downturn comes at an awkward time given the continued attention from some of England’s biggest clubs. Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with the England international, meaning his performances will inevitably be scrutinised more closely as the season progresses.

Liverpool need a holding midfielder to ease the defensive burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Wharton fits the bill, and his ability on the ball aligns with Andoni Iraola’s style of play. At Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes’s uncertain future creates an opening for a new midfielder, and the Crystal Palace midfielder can allow the team to play in a more dynamic 4-3-3 setup.

Brown believes Palace’s concerns are less about Wharton’s ability and more about whether the current system is allowing him to maximise his strengths. The former scout also highlighted Wharton’s mobility as a potential problem in a more aggressive system. His passing has also lacked its usual precision, particularly in a Palace side that has placed greater emphasis on moving the ball quickly and maintaining possession.

That does not necessarily mean Wharton’s long-term position at the club is under threat. Palace remain aware of his quality and will hope that tactical adjustments, greater familiarity with Sage’s demands and improved rhythm can bring him back towards his previous level.

Palace should solve the system, not the player

Wharton’s situation is a good example of how a managerial change can alter the perception of a player without fundamentally changing his ability. His strengths have not disappeared but the environment around him has changed.

If Sage wants Wharton higher up the pitch, Palace need to provide enough protection behind him to prevent his lack of recovery pace becoming a recurring weakness. Otherwise, the midfielder could spend too much time defending spaces he is not naturally suited to covering.

The Liverpool and Manchester United links make the situation more interesting, but Palace should resist judging Wharton’s value purely through his current form. A better tactical balance could quickly restore the qualities that made him one of English football’s most coveted young midfielders.