Crystal Palace line up January move for Ilaix Moriba.

Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba as they prepare a major squad overhaul, and the 23-year-old has emerged as a potential target valued at around €20 million.

Palace are currently bottom of the Premier League after collecting just seven points from their opening 10 matches. The club have also parted company with Pierre Sage following four consecutive league defeats, increasing the pressure on the hierarchy to make significant changes during the winter window.

Moriba’s profile could appeal to Palace as they look for greater strength in midfield. The Eagles already have recent experience recruiting from LaLiga after signing Oscar Mingueza in July. According to Fichajes, he potential move would also represent a return to English football for Moriba, who previously attracted Premier League interest during the summer.

Celta hold strong hand over Moriba

Moriba remains under contract with Celta until June 2029 and has a €30 million release clause. However, a potential transfer fee of around €20 million has been reported as a possible figure that could convince the Spanish club to negotiate.

Celta signed Moriba permanently from RB Leipzig in June 2025 for €6 million after his loan spell. Since then, the midfielder has established himself at Balaidos under Claudio Giraldez, contributing to both defensive recovery and attacking transitions.

His situation has also attracted attention because of an international controversy involving Guinea. Coach Paulo Duarte publicly questioned Moriba’s attitude during the November international break amid a dispute surrounding the national team’s No.10 shirt. Moriba did not travel with the squad, with Celta citing patellar tendon discomfort, while his family rejected suggestions that he had demanded the number.

The episode has not changed his contractual position, but it adds another layer to the midfielder’s current situation. Crystal Palace are not the first English club to examine Moriba. Brighton and Aston Villa were previously linked with potential offers in the €20-25 million range, meaning Palace could face competition if they formalise their interest.

Palace need more than simply a big-name signing in January. Their position at the bottom of the Premier League means recruitment has to be targeted at players capable of immediately improving the team’s intensity and consistency. Moriba could offer something different in midfield.

His ability to recover possession and then connect play with the attacking players makes him an interesting profile for a side attempting to change its fortunes. Those qualities could also make him a long-term replacement for Adam Wharton, who continues to be linked with high-profile clubs.

The €20 million figure would also make the deal more manageable than paying his full €30 million release clause. However, Celta have little reason to sell cheaply, given the player’s long contract. For Palace, the priority should be establishing whether Moriba is genuinely capable of making an immediate Premier League impact. If the answer is yes, January could provide an opportunity to secure a player who still has considerable room to develop.