Manchester United will look to sign 27-year-old Greek international Vangelis Pavlidis from SL Benfica in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Vangelis Pavlidis is also the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in January, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old SL Benfica centre-forward.

Per Caught Offside, Spurs will face stiff competition from Manchester United for the player’s signature, though the report has suggested that they are keeping tabs on “a wide range of targets”, with Victor Osimhen, Serhou Guirassy, and Ivan Toney also on their wishlist.

Vangelis Pavlidis and his Benfica journey so far

Vangelis Pavlidis has been one of the world’s most prolific strikers since joining SL Benfica from AZ Alkmaar in July 2024. The 27-year-old was already productive during his spell with the Eredivisie outfit, but he has reached new heights in the last two seasons, having hit the ground running at the Primeira Liga club.

The Greek striker enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. Pavlidis has shown that the form he showed last term was not a flash in the pan, having already accumulated 19 goals and four assists in only 19 outings thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

What next?

Manchester United’s interest in Vangelis Pavlidis is logical. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a striker, as they have suffered in the absence of Benjamin Sesko this season. While Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have provided cover, they have not been the ideal solution. So, with Joshua Zirkzee increasingly likely to leave Manchester United in January, replacing him with a physically-imposing and prolific striker like Pavlidis will be a step in the right direction.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites require a world-class striker to regain prominence in the Premier League. Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the North London club, while Richarlison is no longer in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. A clinical finisher such as Pavlidis could make an immediate impact.

Recent reports have revealed the Greek striker’s desire to play in the Premier League, which gives Manchester United and Tottenham the initiative in the battle for his signature if they firm up their interest in him. However, the Caught Offside report does not specify Benfica’s asking price, though prising a key player like the Greek striker away from the club is likely to be a tall order.