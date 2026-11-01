Manchester United make approach for Ivan Toney move, player open to Premier League return

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of English international Ivan Toney, who is open to a return to the Premier League.

Manchester United are targeting Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney for a January transfer, with the England international reportedly open to a Premier League return, as the club assesses their options with Benjamin Sesko struggling with injuries.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are considering several attacking targets after Sesko’s injury proved more serious than initially expected. The setback could force the Red Devils to enter the market for a new centre-forward in January, with Toney emerging as a potential solution.

The Englishman is one of several strikers under consideration at Old Trafford, although it remains unclear whether he is their preferred target. Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries about other high-profile players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as they look to strengthen their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Toney has continued to impress since moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024. He has registered 13 goals and two assists in 14 appearances this season, maintaining the form that helped him retain his spot in the England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The English striker’s performances in the Saudi Pro League have also attracted interest from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. While Toney has settled into life in Saudi Arabia, several sources suggest he would consider a return to English football if the right opportunity emerged.

Manchester United want Ivan Toney at Old Trafford

With approximately 18 months remaining on Toney’s contract, Manchester United could explore the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League, although the financial demands of a deal may prove decisive.

Toney would offer Manchester United a proven goalscorer with considerable experience in English football. During his time in England, he has made 85 appearances in the Premier League and contributed to 47 goals, demonstrating his ability to deliver at the highest level.

Sesko’s absence leaves Manchester United thin at centre-forward, with Joshua Zirkzee facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford; Toney’s Premier League pedigree and proven goalscoring record offer an immediate alternative while the younger striker recovers.

Manchester United must weigh the cost of bringing the England international back against their other transfer priorities. Toney’s wages and Al-Ahli’s valuation may derail negotiations, particularly if rival Premier League clubs intensify their interest.