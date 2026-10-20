Tottenham prioritising January move for Vangelis Pavlidis

Tottenham Hotspur will prioritise signing 27-year-old Greek international Vangelis Pavlidis from SL Benfica in the January transfer window.

According to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, Vangelis Pavlidis is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old SL Benfica centre-forward.

However, Aston Villa may be behind Tottenham in the chase, as per A Bola, Tottenham are “desperate” and have made Pavlidis “their top target” for the winter transfer window. Meanwhile, the report adds that Benfica will refer to the €100 million release clause in the player’s contract.

Vangelis Pavlidis and his exploits in Portugal

Vangelis Pavlidis has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining SL Benfica from AZ Alkmaar in July 2024. The 27-year-old was already productive during his stint in the Eredivisie, but he has become a goal machine in the last two seasons.

The Greek striker was exceptional last season , with 30 goals and six assists in 53 outings across all competitions. Pavlidis has maintained that form this term, having already accumulated 14 goals and four assists in only 14 appearances thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Aston Villa’s interest in Vangelis Pavlidis reflects a clear offensive need. While the West Midlands club signed Nicolas Jackson and Tammy Abraham earlier this year, Abraham has been inconsistent since arriving in January and proven unreliable. With greater quality required up front, Pavlidis is a viable target for Unai Emery.

As for Tottenham, signing a prolific forward like Pavlidis has become a necessity. Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth in a record deal, while Richarlison is no longer in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. Tottenham require an elite forward to strengthen their title challenge, and Pavlidis, with his intelligent movement and consistent goal output, is a credible option.

Pavlidis’s reported desire to play in the Premier League gives both Aston Villa and Tottenham an edge if they firm up their interest in the coming weeks. However, Benfica’s €100 million asking price creates a barrier to a January deal for all suitors, and it is unclear if Spurs are ready to break the bank to secure the Greek striker’s services after identifying him as a top winter target.