Tottenham, Aston Villa interested in Vangelis Pavlidis

Aston Villa and Tottenham are in a tussle ahead of the summer for a Greek striker after a prolific season in Portugal.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are making plans to sign a new striker this summer, as they have set their sights on a common target. According to Sebastian Vidal, the Premier League duo are monitoring the situation of Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who has other suitors across Europe.

Vangelis Pavlidis is attracting interest from Premier League sides Aston Villa and Tottenham ahead of the summer window. The Greek striker has enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 30 goals across all competitions, and could now consider a major move away from Benfica.

He remains under contract until 2029, which could see the Portuguese club demand a significant fee for the 27-year-old. Losing him would weaken their hold on both domestic and European competitions, meaning they would likely need to find a replacement.

Vangelis Pavlidis to the Premier League?

Pavlidis could be presented with a big opportunity to move to the Premier League, with Aston Villa and Tottenham both interested. The English clubs need a new striker as they consider changes to their attacking line this summer.

A move to England could be attractive for Pavlidis, offering him the chance to prove himself in a more competitive league. There is also reported interest from Italy, according to Sebastian Vidal, but the Premier League may prove particularly appealing to the 30-goal striker.

Who are Tottenham and Aston Villa looking at?

Tottenham are primarily focused on staying in the Premier League, and if they survive, they are planning a significant summer rebuild. A new striker is seen as crucial to Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, with links also reported to Serhou Guirassy, among others.

Aston Villa have been linked with Omar Marmoush, as Unai Emery looks to build on this season’s success by adding competition in the centre-forward position. As a result, a move for Pavlidis could make sense for either club, although any deal will depend on Benfica’s asking price.