Barcelona, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Vangelis Pavlidis

Tottenham and Barcelona are both ready to battle it out for the signature of Benfica attacking mainstay Vangelis Pavlidis.

Tottenham and Barcelona are competing to sign SL Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis ahead of the January transfer window. According to Mark Brus on The Daily Briefing, signing a striker has become a “top priority” for Tottenham this winter, with Pavlidis high on their shortlist.

Spurs have repeatedly watched the 27-year-old and are considering whether to make a formal approach after previously assessing him during the summer. His contract reportedly contains an €100 million release clause. The North London club might have to trigger the clause to get their hands on him, meaning another major outlay after their exorbitant summer spend.

Barcelona keen on the 17 G/A forward

Pavlidis has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, registering 17 goal contributions and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in European football. His form has naturally attracted interest from elsewhere, with Barcelona also monitoring his situation.

The Blaugrana are still searching for an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona signed Gabriel Jesus during the summer, but the Brazilian is viewed more as a short-term solution than a definitive replacement for the Polish international.

Pavlidis could offer a more established option, although Barcelona would have to decide whether he is worth the enormous financial commitment required. For Tottenham, the need for a striker is particularly urgent.

Why do Spurs need a new striker?

Despite their huge summer spending, Spurs failed to solve the problem after Liverpool refused to sell Cody Gakpo without finding suitable replacements. Omar Marmoush eventually arrived from Manchester City on loan with an obligation to buy, but his versatility and pace do not necessarily solve Tottenham’s need for a traditional penalty-box striker.

Dominic Solanke remains the only specialist No.9 in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. The lack of a proven goalscorer has been exposed by Tottenham’s dreadful start. They sit bottom of the Premier League after collecting only two points from five matches and failed to score in their first four league games.

Their lack of attacking threat could force them back into the market in January, making Pavlidis an increasingly attractive option. The Greek striker is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League if he eventually leaves Benfica, which could give Tottenham an advantage over Barcelona. However, with his contract, form and price tag all working in Benfica’s favour, both clubs face a difficult battle to secure his signature.