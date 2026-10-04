Vangelis Pavlidis dreaming of Premier League move

SL Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis dreams of playing in the Premier League, though he will secure a departure with the Portuguese club’s approval.

According to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have secured an advantage in the race to sign Vangelis Pavlidis. While AC Milan, AS Roma, Barcelona, Fenerbahce, and Juventus are also interested in the SL Benfica striker, his Premier League dream has left other prospective suitors trailing in the race.

Vangelis Pavlidis and his exploits in Portugal

Vangelis Pavlidis has been one of the world’s most prolific strikers since joining SL Benfica from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth €18 million in July 2024. The 27-year-old was already producitve during his spell with the Eredivisie outfit, but he has reached new heights in the last two seasons.

The Greek striker enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. Pavlidis has shown that the form he showed last term was not a flash in the pan, having already accumulated 14 goals and three assists in only 13 outings thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

What next?

Barcelona mulled over signing the Benfica striker in the summer, and the continued interest reflects the need for a long-term solution in the final third. While Gabriel Jesus arrived from Arsenal in a deadline-day move, he is only a backup option for Hansi Flick. With Barcelona yet to fill Robert Lewandowski’s void, Pavlidis is a credible option.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Vangelis Pavlidis has been understandable. While the West Midlands outfit have signed Nicolas Jackson and Tammy Abraham this year, the latter has been inconsistent since arriving in January. So, with Brian Madjo yet to establish a foothold in the first-team squad and Unai Emery requiring more quality options across the squad, Pavlidis remains an option worth considering.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, they need a world-class striker to regain prominence in the Premier League. Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the North London club, while Richarlison is no longer in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. So, Pavlidis can make a difference with his output.

The Greek striker’s desire to play in the Premier League gives Aston Villa and Tottenham the advantage in the battle for his signature if they firm up their interest in him. However, the report makes no mention of Benfica’s price tag to sell Pavlidis next year.