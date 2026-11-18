Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to sanction the departure of Joshua Zirkzee amidst interest from Napoli.

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly given Joshua Zirkzee the green light to leave Manchester United in January, with Napoli emerging as a potential destination for the Dutch forward. The Serie A club are exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Italy.

According to Il Mattino via SportWitness, Napoli have a fast-track option to sign the 25-year-old, potentially putting them in a strong position to secure his services. The Italian side are looking for attacking reinforcements and view Zirkzee as a possible solution to their problems in the final third.

The forward has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford despite showing promise during pre-season under Michael Carrick. He has managed just 186 minutes across 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, with all outings coming from the bench, underlining his diminished role.

Zirkzee’s future lies away from Old Trafford

Pochettino is reportedly open to letting the former Bologna striker leave, as he looks for a different profile of forward. Napoli are expected to favour a loan arrangement, although Manchester United’s stance on that proposal remains unclear.

Lorenzo Lucca has struggled since returning from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest and is no longer part of Max Allegri’s plans. As a result, they are in the market for a new forward.

Napoli have scored 18 goals in 11 league matches and sit 10th in the table with 15 points, leaving them with plenty of room for improvement in the second half of the season.

Allegri’s frequent deployment of two forwards could provide Zirkzee regular minutes alongside Rasmus Hojlund. Meanwhile, his Serie A familiarity may aid his recovery in a familiar league.

They are not the first Italian club to consider signing him. Fiorentina attempted to secure his services towards the end of the summer transfer window but failed to reach an agreement with the player, eventually turning to Everton’s Beto instead. Juventus also showed interest before completing a loan deal for Nick Woltemade.

Zirkzee resisted a summer exit, but his diminished role has shifted his calculus. A move to Napoli could offer a fresh start, Champions League football and a chance to revive his career in a familiar league.

With Pochettino seemingly willing to sanction his departure and Napoli looking for attacking reinforcements, the January transfer window could facilitate a move that benefits all three camps: a fresh start for Zirkzee, attacking reinforcement for Napoli, and financial flexibility for Manchester United.